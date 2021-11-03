Matson Inc., a leading U.S. carrier in the Pacific, has published new long-term environmental goals in a Sustainability Report 2020 Supplement that commit the company to reducing fleet greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030, and achieving net zero fleet emissions by 2050.
"We are committed to doing our part in helping the world decarbonize and limit climate change," said Matt Cox, chairman and CEO of Matson."We believe we have a responsibility to significantly reduce our carbon footprint by lowering our greenhouse gas emissions and our aim is to achievethese medium- and long-term goals by improving fleet and operational efficiency.
"Matson is supporting efforts to create an industry-funded research and development program to accelerate zero-carbon fuels and technologies. While these transformative technologies develop, we will continue to focus on improving the efficiency of our fleet and terminal operations."
Other highlights of Matson's 2020 Supplement include:
- Environment: Reduced fleet GHG emissions by 23%. since 2016.
- Safety: Reduced shoreside lost time injuries by 10% from 2019.
- Community: Achieved 2020 vessel schedule reliability of 98% in Hawaii service, 97% in Alaska service and 92% in Guam service.
For more information about Matson's sustainability goals and how it plans to achieve them is available online at: www.matson.com/sustainability.