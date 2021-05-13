McDonald’s promoting COVID-19 vaccine awareness on coffee cups, delivery orders and Times Square billboard

McDonald’s is partnering with the Biden administration on a marketing campaign to raise awareness of COVID-19 vaccines and help customers find appointments.
The Chicago-based fast food giant announced Tuesday it will promote the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ “We Can Do This” campaign on its Times Square billboard later this month and on McCafe coffee cups and delivery orders at all U.S. restaurants beginning in July.
The announcement comes as vaccination rates are slowing across the country and some people remain hesitant about inoculations.
On Monday, Chicago and Illinois announced an effort to boost vaccinations by setting up clinics at major commercial buildings such as the Wrigley Building and Merchandise Mart. In Illinois, 35.73% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated, according to state officials.
Chicago’s city-operated vaccination sites will start offering the vaccine to children ages 12 to 15 Thursday following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s approval of it for emergency use in younger children, public health officials said Tuesday.
The redesigned coffee cups and stickers on delivery orders will direct customers to vaccines.gov, where people can learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and find an appointment near them. McDonald’s has nearly 14,000 restaurants in the U.S.
In March, Illinois launched a $10 million public awareness campaign to combat vaccine hesitancy in Black and Latino communities.