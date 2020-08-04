Microsoft confirmed that it is in talks to buy TikTok's operations in the U.S. and several other countries after a discussion between CEO Satya Nadella and President Donald Trump.
Talks will move quickly "in a matter of weeks" and are expected to be completed no later than Sept. 15, it said in a statement. The company will continue to engage Trump and the U.S. government.
The purchase would result in Microsoft owning and operating TikTok in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Microsoft said it may invite other American investors to take minority stakes in the company, which is owned by one of China's largest tech companies, ByteDance.
Microsoft also pledged to add more security, privacy and digital safety protections and ensure that all private data of Americans be transferred back to the U.S. and deleted from servers outside the country.
"Microsoft fully appreciates the importance of addressing the President's concerns," the company said. "It is committed to acquiring TikTok subject to a complete security review and providing proper economic benefits to the United States, including the United States Treasury."
TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
ByteDance, the Chinese parent of the popular short-video app, has been racing to address Trump administration concerns that the service presents a security threat. Trump and his advisers have said they plan to ban TikTok in the U.S., prompting negotiations with potential buyers.