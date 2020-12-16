Momentum grows for economic relief package

LAID OFF FROM FOUR JOBS: Christa Simpson loads bags of food into the trunk of her car after picking up a food donation from Feed My People in Lemay, Mo., on Dec. 7. Simpson has been receiving food from Feed My People for almost two years and says her need has grown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I was laid off from four different jobs,” Simpson said. “I’ve been on unemployment for seven months.” Simpson works in the hospitality business and was laid off as a bartender and waitress due to restaurants closing or downsizing during the pandemic. Cheyenne Boone, cboone@post-dispatch.com/St. Louis Post-Dispatch