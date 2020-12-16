Momentum grows for economic relief package

WASHINGTON - A bipartisan group of lawmakers on Monday released two bills that it said would provide the nation with emergency economic relief as senior congressional officials sounded more hopeful about the odds of approving new relief than they have in weeks.
The group unveiled one $748 billion package that includes new unemployment benefits, small business aid and other programs that received broad bipartisan support. The second bill includes the two provisions most divisive among lawmakers - liability protections for businesses, and about $160 billion in aid for state and local governments - with the expectation that both could be excluded from a final deal to secure passage of the most popular provisions. This second bill could end up falling out of the final deal if lawmakers do not rally around it.
Still, the progress in the bipartisan group's work comes as congressional leaders indicate momentum for quickly approving some sort of economic relief package before lawmakers leave for Christmas recess. One senior House Democrat on Sunday appeared open to advancing legislation that lacked state and local funding, a possible concession that could pave the way for an agreement. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., sounded hopeful and emphasized potential cooperation in a speech on the Senate floor.
The effort to break the monthslong legislative logjam over economic aid has been spearheaded by Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Susan Collins, R-Maine, Mark Warner, D-Va., Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, among other centrist lawmakers who appeared together at a news conference Monday. And it reflects a shift in strategy, as rank-and-file members are trying to spearhead the initiative instead of deferring to congressional leaders.
The first bipartisan bill centers on providing hundreds of billions of dollars in aid in unemployment benefits and a second round of small business relief while devoting tens of billions to other needs such as education, transit agencies, hunger initiatives and vaccine distribution.
"Bipartisanship and compromise is alive and well in Washington," Manchin said. "We've proven that."
"My hope is that our hard work will spur our leadership on both sides of the aisle, in the Senate, in the House and in the [Trump] administration, to take our products and use them as the basis for a COVID-relief package that is urgently needed."
Working on a 'Christmas miracle'
Collins called the group's legislation a "Christmas miracle" after months of partisan gridlock.
The two bills show how far the bipartisan group of negotiators took the process but also the limits of their effort - they were not able to completely solve some of the most complex problems. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., touted the need for state and local aid to make its way into a final package, but it's unclear whether that element will survive the final stages of negotiations.
Negotiators hope that by advancing both of these measures they will draw Democratic and Republican leaders into the negotiations to speed the process along and lead to a final package. Bringing their bills to congressional leaders could kick off a new round of higher-stakes negotiating.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., discussed a relief bill with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Sunday, and they were expected to talk again Monday. McConnell also sounded upbeat rather than narrowly denouncing his opponents, saying on the Senate floor: "The Republican side wants to make law, to agree where we can and help people who need it. I hope and believe that my Democratic colleagues feel the same way."
Lawmakers also made progress over the weekend on the government funding bills. Senior congressional leadership has aimed to include the stimulus legislation with the legislation to fund the government, but that effort has also not been finalized. Appropriators are now optimistic that a compromise could be hammered out by as early as Monday, according to aides familiar with the deliberations. Congress has until Friday to pass spending legislation to avert a government shutdown that would begin Saturday.
The legislation includes 16 weeks of unemployment benefits at $300 per week for jobless Americans and $300 billion in small business relief, including a second round of Paycheck Protection Program funding, according to a summary of the document provided by a congressional aide.
It also includes $82 billion for schools; $13 billion in emergency food assistance; $25 billion in rental assistance; $35 billion for health care providers; and $13 billion for farmers, ranchers, growers, and fisheries; among other measures.
Eviction moratorium
The bill will also have an extension of the eviction moratorium until Jan. 31, at which point lawmakers hope the $25 billion in rental assistance would alleviate pressure on renters. Republicans resisted a longer extension of the moratorium, people familiar with the talks said. A one-month extension of the moratorium would ensure that it covers renters until after President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, at which point he could do so unilaterally, said Diane Yentel, president and CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, a nonprofit group.
The bipartisan effort has left out another potential round of $1,200 stimulus checks, though the White House included a second stimulus check worth $600 in its proposal last week. Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Josh Hawley, R-Mo., have threatened to block a package that left out the stimulus checks.
"It astounds me how just a few months ago [in May] the Democratic House passed the HEROES bill - $3.4 trillion," Sanders said in an interview Monday. "What kind of negotiating is that?"
McConnell floated the idea that negotiators leave out both the state and local aid provision and the liability shield, instead only voting on areas where both parties agree.
Lawmakers have little time to reach an agreement. About 12 million Americans will lose their unemployment benefits Dec. 26 if there is no extension in aid for the jobless. Somewhere between 2.4 million and 5 million American households are at risk of eviction in January if Congress does not act, Syracuse University professor Gretchen Purser said in new research released Monday. And the U.S. economy shows new signs of deteriorating, with last week's job report the worst in months.