Nasdaq 100 up near 2% before CPI report

The stock market kept its bullish momentum as traders geared up for a pause in one of the Federal Reserve's most aggressive tightening campaigns in decades.
Big tech led equity gains, with the Nasdaq 100 up almost 2% and the S&P 500 topping its closely watched 4,325 mark. Both gauges closed at the highest levels since April 2022. Tesla Inc. climbed for a 12th straight session - a record winning run - and Apple rose to an all-time high. Oracle rallied about 6% ahead of its results. KeyCorp and Citizens Financial led losses in banks after disappointing updates at an industry conference.
Treasury two-year yields, which are more sensitive to imminent central bank moves, edged lower. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed. Another slide in oil reduced concern about inflation.
In the run-up to the U.S. central bank decision, Tuesday's consumer price index will be key for market sentiment. A likely "subdued print" would support bets on the Fed holding rates steady on Wednesday, said Anna Wong at Bloomberg Economics.
To David Kelly, chief global strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, the Fed should weigh progress on inflation against the risk of recession at its June meeting.
"The numbers just won't support any further tightening, and this will become clearer in the next few weeks," Kelly said. "If so, the investment environment could support lower long-term interest rates, a lower dollar and further gains in stock prices."
The Federal Open Market Committee will keep rates at the 5%-5.25% range in June - though officials face a closer call on what to do in July, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Swaps show an almost quarter-point of additional tightening currently priced in by next month's meeting.
A 'hawkish skip'
A "hawkish skip" would buy the Fed only a little bit of time, according to Neil Dutta at Renaissance Macro Research.
"If the Fed decides to skip the June meeting, as I anticipate, I don't think they have a choice but to sound hawkish given their data-dependent pledge," Dutta added.
Prospects for a pause in rate hikes helped the S&P 500 enter a bull market last week after surging 20% from its October low. Wall Street's top strategists are split on the way forward.
Goldman Sachs' David Kostin expects the gains to continue as other sectors catch up with the searing rally for technology shares. Morgan Stanley's Michael Wilson, meanwhile, points instead to the bear market of the 1940s, when the S&P 500 rallied 24% before returning to a new low.
In other corporate news, Advanced Micro Devices rallied as multiple analysts raised their price targets on the chipmaker. Amazon.com gained after Bank of America cited an improved margin picture. A trio of cruise-line operators jumped as BofA and JPMorgan Chase signaled increasing confidence in demand. Nasdaq tumbled after agreeing to buy financial-software maker Adenza from its private equity owners.
Elsewhere, oil fell amid persistent concerns around the demand outlook as Goldman Sachs cut its price forecast again. Bitcoin dropped as last week's regulatory crackdown by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission weighed on sentiment.
Key events this week
- U.S. CPI, Tuesday.
- Euro-zone industrial production, Wednesday.
- U.S. PPI, Wednesday.
- Federal Reserve rate decision, updated economic forecasts, Jerome Powell's news conference, Wednesday.
- IEA oil market report, Wednesday.
- China property prices, retail sales, industrial production, Thursday.
- China central bank meeting to decide on one-year policy loan rate, Thursday.
- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde holds a news conference following the rate decision, Thursday.
- U.S. initial jobless claims, retail sales, empire manufacturing, business inventories, industrial production, Thursday.
- Bank of Japan rate decision, Friday.
- U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday.
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The S&P 500 rose 0.9% as of 4 p.m. New York time.
- The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.8%.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%.
- The MSCI World index rose 0.7%.
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.
- The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0760.
- The British pound fell 0.5% to $1.2512.
- The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 139.55 per dollar.
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 1.3% to $25,806.32.
- Ether fell 2.3% to $1,730.84.
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasurys was little changed at 3.73%.
- Germany's 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.39%.
- Britain's 10-year yield advanced 10 basis points to 4.34%.
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 4.4% to $67.06 a barrel.
- Gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,972.20 an ounce.
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation. Bloomberg's Vildana Hajric, Isabelle Lee, Carly Wanna, Emily Graffeo and Peyton Forte contributed to this report.