Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific awarded three contracts on May 16 worth a total of $160 million for work throughout the Pacific including Guam, according to three media releases from NAVFAC Pacific.
A $50 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, architect-engineer contract was awarded to InSynergy and Robert JV LLC of Honolulu for services at locations in Guam, the Northern Marianas, Hawaii and Australia.
The work to be performed includes architect-engineer services for petroleum, oil, and lubricants, and mechanical engineering projects and related services. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months and is expected to be completed by May 2027.
NAVFAC Pacific also awarded a $12 million task order to CAPE Environmental Management Inc. of Honolulu for site preparation in support of construction for tactical mobile over-the-horizon radar receive site within the Pacific area of operations.
The task order includes site preparation for munitions and explosives constituents/materials potentially resenting an explosive hazard clearance, demolition of existing facilities, clearing and grubbing, excavation and embankment, treatment of contaminated soil and equipment, and creating borrows pits for placement of treated materials.
Work is expected to be completed by May 2023.
The third project awarded is a $98 million cost-plus-award-fee indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification contract to AECOM Technical Services Inc., of Los Angeles for environmental services primarily within the Pacific area of operation.
The modification provides for an increase in contract capacity to support the additional requirements of the Navy, primarily in the Environmental Restoration Navy program, for technical environmental services.
Work on this contract will be performed in Hawaii, Guam, other areas in the NAVFAC Pacific AOR including Southwest and Northwest regions of the U.S., Atlantic and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S., Japan, Okinawa, Diego Garcia and other areas in the Pacific and Indian Oceans. The work is expected to be completed by February 2023.