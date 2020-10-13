Award-winning brewer, Andrew Brunson has joined The Guam Brewery where he hopes to take local flavors to create frothy favorites.
“Naturally, the beers that I want to focus on, for Guam, are brews that I want to be able to crush on the beach. A nice tropical IPA, or a super crispy craft lager are some of the beers that I really enjoy while relaxing in the sand with friends,” he stated. “I also want to work with as many local suppliers as possible to make beers that are totally unique to Guam. For example, a tart sessionable Berliner with locally grown pineapple, or a massive Imperial Stout with locally roasted coffee would be a lot of fun.”
The Guam Brewery, a member of the Brewers Association, opened its doors last October. All of its beers have achieved the Made in Guam designation.
Brunson’s addition to the team is in line with plans to re-invigorate existing Guam Brewery favorites and deliver on brand new flavors. The Guam Brewery will be announcing updates to their craft beer line with their New Head Brewer’s vision and expertise, according to the press release.
Brunson has been brewing professionally for nearly a decade, has traveled the world brewing award-winning craft beer. He began his career in Lexington, Kentucky and continued to brew in Hawaii, Jordan, Australia, and Vietnam before arriving in Guam.
“We are making some exciting changes to the beers that you already know, as well as, bringing super crushable seasonable offerings into the lineup very soon,” Brunson said.
Brunson is a globally recognized and passionate head brewer, who has enjoyed success combining award-winning brewing techniques with exotic local ingredients from around the world, the press release states.
With respect to how he’s used flavors at the countries and states he’s brewed in, he said: “Tastes vary a lot from place to place, country to country, but the one thing that is universal is celebrating what you have locally. That is the most important ingredient in a craft brewery by a mile. I’ve found that the best way to come up with new beers is to joke around with friends at a pub or walk around the farmers market and learn about what is in season.
He said the last beer he brewed before coming to Guam “was a collab with a 13-piece Ska band who came out to the brewery with all their instruments to have fun and help with the brew day. It was an absolute blast.”
“A good beer is something that the community can bond over, whether it is having a post-shift pint, a local farmer growing fruit for a seasonal release, or, on occasion, 13 people running around with guitars and trumpets,” he stated.