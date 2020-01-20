Official: China will curb farming near rivers to reverse water pollution

BEIJING/SHANGHAI – China will impose more curbs on agriculture and widen restrictions on industrial development in the next five years in a bid to protect scarce, already contaminated water supplies from further pollution, a government official said on Friday.
The government is planning to restrict farming that encroaches on major rivers, restore wetlands and ecosystems and tackle excess water consumption in its 2021-2025 five-year plan, said Zhang Bo, head of the water department at the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, speaking at a news briefing.
With per capita water resources only a quarter of the global average, China has made the restoration of contaminated supplies a priority. Zhang said the government would now take ecological value into consideration as well as economic value.
Beijing has been drawing what it calls “ecological protection red lines” that make areas off-limits to agriculture and industry. But with water demand still on the rise, it must strike a balance among bolstering economic growth, maximizing agricultural output and protecting its rivers.