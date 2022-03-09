Oil prices seesawed Tuesday with Brent crude reaching $125 per barrel, around 10% below a 14-year high struck in the last session, reflecting relief that European allies were not planning to join a possible U.S. ban on Russian oil imports.
Brent crude futures were up $2.01 at $125 a barrel Tuesday after trading as high as $126.35.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up $1.53 at $120 a barrel.
"Unless the war stops, (Brent) prices can go anywhere towards $156 to $185 a barrel, said Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities in Mumbai.
If all of Russia's oil exports were blocked from global markets, analysts have said prices could rocket to $200 a barrel, while Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said oil could soar to more than $300.
"There is no capacity in the world in the moment that can replace 7 million barrels of exports," OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo told reporters at an industry conference in Houston.
A year ago, U.S. oil traded for $50 a barrel, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
(Daily Post Staff contributed to this report.)