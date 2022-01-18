Worker shortages caused by the omicron coronavirus variant and haggling over a new dockworkers contract are likely to aggravate costly supply chain jams over the next several months, clouding prospects for quick relief from the highest inflation in four decades.
The White House says the worst supply snarls may be in the past, noting that key Southern California ports are shrinking their cargo backlogs and transpacific shipping costs have plunged by more than one-third from their mid-September peak.
But the cost of sending a standard metal container from China to the U.S. West Coast remains more than three times what it was one year ago and is expected to remain elevated through the first half of the year, fueling painful annual inflation readings, according to the Freightos index and industry executives.
Freight is taking longer than ever to cross the Pacific, with goods requiring an average of 113 days to travel from Chinese factory gates to American hands, according to data from Flexport, a freight forwarder. On Friday, the floating traffic jam of container ships waiting to enter the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach numbered a near-record 106 vessels, according to the Marine Exchange of Southern California, a nonprofit maritime group.
"If anything, it's getting worse," said Phil Levy, Flexport's chief economist. "I don't think there's any reason to be sounding the all-clear at this stage."
The prospect that the omicron variant could interrupt normal cargo-handling operations in China represents the immediate risk, even as that country prepares for the annual Lunar New Year shutdown around Feb. 1. But within weeks, shippers' attention will turn to negotiations for a new contract with the longshore workers union on the U.S. West Coast. Bargaining over their last deal in 2014 became so acrimonious that several key ports were brought to a near-standstill, drawing intervention from President Barack Obama.
Today, supply issues pose a stiff challenge to the Federal Reserve's hopes of cooling inflation, according to Fed Chair Jerome Powell. The Fed's principal inflation-fighting tool - higher interest rates - can't cure the shortage of semiconductors that afflicts manufacturers or ensure labor peace on the docks.
White House and Fed economists expect the current 7% inflation rate to decline sharply later this year as supply pressures ease.
But they also expected inflation to be a passing concern last year. Lingering supply bottlenecks are a big reason they were wrong - and the key to making sure that Americans' expectations of rising prices now don't become a self-fulfilling prophecy.
"We're not seeing, really, a lot of progress. If you look across, you know, the global supply chains and what's happening domestically, look at our ports, look at Long Beach and L.A., the two big ports on the West Coast for Asia, the number of ships at anchor is still at a record level," Powell told the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday. "So, we're not really seeing yet the kind of progress we, essentially, all forecasters, really thought we'd be seeing by now, and that's really what's driving it."
Garth Hankinson, chief financial officer of Constellation Brands, which makes Corona beer, said he expects "significant cost increases for the business, including supply chain disruption and inflationary cost pressures on product, freight and warehousing costs."
Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Mark Tritton said he did not expect any early improvement in "inventory disruptions (that) impacted our ability to meet demand during the holiday season." And General Mills CEO Jeffrey Harmening projected that supply chain disruptions would last at least through May.
The Fed's "beige book" report on economic conditions identified similar headaches. A cardboard-box maker near Boston, a construction company in New York and Richmond, Va.-area manufacturers all complained of trouble getting what they needed when they needed it.
Logistics experts worry that the omicron variant could hit every link in the global supply chain. Bank of America estimates that about 4.2 million U.S. workers with jobs that cannot be done from home - everyone from waiters to forklift drivers - will need to quarantine as omicron peaks.
"Omicron can be potentially a major disruption to the overall supply chain," said Spencer Shute, a Boston-based supply chain consultant for Proxima. "China's got a zero-COVID approach, so there are pretty strict lockdowns."
"We're already starting to see slower production and slower shipping," Shute said.