Just two weeks into Bill Clinton's nascent presidency, the 1993 Family Medical Leave Act was the first bill he signed into law. Advocates said the FMLA, which guarantees certain employees up to 12 weeks of unpaid time off for family or medical reasons, would be a springboard to expansive leave protections. Instead, it proved to be a stopping point: More than 28 years later, Congress hasn't passed significant legislation to broadly expand family and medical leave.
As the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continues to devastate workers - particularly women - a new generation of advocates are hopeful a more expansive iteration of the FMLA might finally have a shot.
On Friday, Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., reintroduced the Family and Medical Insurance Leave (FAMILY) Act, which would grant workers up to 12 weeks of paid leave, whether to recover from illness or childbirth, or provide care for a loved one.
"Long before this crisis, there has been a desperate need for paid family and medical leave," DeLauro said in a statement Friday. "This problem, made worse by the pandemic, must be addressed in a permanent way."
Ellen Bravo, co-founder and strategic director for the progressive labor advocacy group Family Values at Work, told The Washington Post that the coronavirus has created a new urgency to pass the FAMILY Act.
"There's no way we are going to stop this virus unless people can take time off to quarantine or isolate when they need to, and we can't do that when they might fall off an economic cliff," said Bravo, whose organization supports the legislation.
Gillibrand has introduced the bill in every congressional session since 2013. Two years ago, she reintroduced the bill with DeLauro. Under the 2019 version, the FAMILY Act would pay out 66% of a worker's salary, with a monthly floor of $250 and a cap at $4,000, and would be funded by a 0.2% wage tax.
Bipartisan support for family and medical leave has grown since the pandemic began, though most Republican lawmakers oppose paying for it with taxes, instead favoring a framework that would allow workers to borrow against their Social Security savings.