Panasonic Corp. is turning a fuel-cell factory in the lakeside city of Kusatsu in central Japan into what could be the world's first hydrogen-based plant powered entirely by renewable energy.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's October pledge to make Japan carbon-neutral has been a "tailwind" for Panasonic's hydrogen-factory project, and the company intends to commercialize the system by fiscal 2023 and sell it globally, said Norihiko Kawamura, manager of Panasonic's hydrogen business promotion office.
Japan was an early leader in developing hydrogen as an alternative to fossil fuels. The country began investing heavily in the gas in the 1970s when the first of several oil shocks exposed its reliance on imported petroleum.
But in recent decades, the efforts of Japan and other countries to exploit the energy source slowed.
Despite growing investment, the cost of producing hydrogen has remained stubbornly high, discouraging investment in the infrastructure and technologies needed to make the fuel more widely adopted.
"What's different today is that cost isn't the only factor at play," Kawamura said.
National carbon pledges and targets of major customers such as Apple, which aims to make its supply chain carbon-neutral by 2030, are tipping the balance. The number of inquiries the company received about its factory solution spiked following Suga's announcement, he said.
Suga sparked a flurry of activity in hydrogen in Japan from other companies too that are keen to meet emissions limits and make money from the technology.
In December, Toyota banded together with hydrogen producer Iwatani Corp. and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. and other companies to promote the build-out of supply chains and technologies. Toyota later announced it plans to sell modular fuel-cell systems for buses, trains, ships and generators, to "strengthen its initiatives as a fuel-cell system supplier."
Still, technological challenges remain to make the fuel competitive with rival energy sources such as liquefied natural gas and batteries. So-called green hydrogen, made with renewable energy, costs between $2.50 and $4.50 a kilogram and that price is unlikely to fall to the $1 a kilogram it takes to make the gas using fossil fuels before 2030, according to BloombergNEF. Costs can be even higher in Japan, which may have to ship green hydrogen from countries with cheaper solar power, such as Australia and Saudi Arabia.