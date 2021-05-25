It's a potential leap in technology that most scientists remain skeptical about, but which a Japanese paper producer is determined to pursue: using trees to develop a successor to lithium-ion batteries for electric cars.
Nippon Paper Industries Co. is targeting new breakthroughs in the use of cellulose nanofibers - materials produced by refining wood pulp to the size of hundredths of a micron or smaller, and currently used in products like diapers or food additives - with the aim of creating supercapacitors that could store and release energy with vastly improved performance, and less environmental impact, than existing batteries.
"We must move faster in working with other companies to find practical uses," Toru Nozawa, Nippon Paper's chief executive officer, said in an interview. Cellulose nanofiber, or CNF, based-supercapacitors could "be applied for areas where lithium-ion batteries are used, such as cars and smartphones.'' The firm aims to have a pilot energy storage system ready for demonstration at the World Expo in Osaka in 2025, and to fully commercialize the technology by a decade later.
Supercapacitors hold massless electrons in an electric field, while batteries store energy in chemical form. The differences mean that the former are ideal for delivering short and intense bursts of power - like the pop of a camera flash - but have only a fraction of the storage capacity of a lithium-ion battery.
For decades that's meant supercapacitors have taken a role in niche applications, used in memory back-up systems for laptops, pitch control for wind turbine motors, or in regenerative-braking for some hybrid and plug-in vehicles. They've also held out the long unrealized promise of an energy storage system with dramatically shorter recharging times, fewer safety risks and zero reliance on pricey metals like cobalt or nickel.
"There are lots of opportunities for supercapacitors to continue to grow as a technology, but they are in a completely different technology segment versus batteries," said Sam Jaffe, managing director at Boulder, Colorado-based Cairn Energy Research Advisors, an industry consultant. "Supercapacitors are not and never will be a competitor to lithium-ion batteries."