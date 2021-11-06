Twelve members of Today’s Realty have been awarded the prestigious official designation of Accredited Buyer's Representative by the National Association of Realtors. They are: Duane Pahl, Julie M. Paxton, Suzanne Naputi, Alexandria “Sandy” J. Yow, Christine L. Campos, Kimberly N. Ada, Clariza Samaniego, Janet G. Calvo, Beverly A. Brady, Vicki L. Anderson, Norman Lauron and Michael B. Kumar, Today's Realty announced in a press release.
They also have been accepted as members of the Real Estate Buyer's Agent Council, Today's Realty stated in the release. REBAC members are kept constantly informed of management and marketing trends in the real estate industry and are on top of all current and legislative issues that could affect their clients.
They are also members of the Guam Association of Realtors and the Guam Multiple Listing Service.
In order to obtain the ABR designation, these individuals completed advanced professional training and were required to demonstrate outstanding professional achievement in representing buyers successfully. ABR designees are trained in the latest techniques in order to assist their buyer clients to obtain the homes they want at the best price.
"I am so very proud of the exceptional service our clients receive with our Accredited Buyer's Representative members at Today’s Realty. We really strive to make the homebuying and selling process as stress-free as we can make it, and our clients appreciate our efforts and keep coming back to us and sending us their friends and family. It's the absolute best way to build a business," said principal broker and fellow ABR Anthony Godwin.
"Having more members of our Today’s Realty team skilled with buyer representation adds to the level of customer services that our company is so well known for," said John Lin, associate broker with Today’s Realty.
For more information, call 671-649-4361 or email broker@guamhome.com.