Five years ago, Donald Trump promised to preserve more than 150 acres of rolling woodlands in an exclusive swath of New York suburbia prized for its luxury homes and rural tranquility.
In exchange for setting aside this land on his estate known as Seven Springs, Trump received a tax break of $21.1 million, according to court documents.
The size of Trump's tax windfall was set by a 2016 appraisal that valued Seven Springs at $56.5 million - more than double the value assessed by the three Westchester county towns that each contained a piece of the property.
The valuation has now become a focal point of what could be the one of the most consequential investigations facing President Trump as he heads into the election.
New York Democratic Attorney General Letitia James is investigating whether the Trump Organization improperly inflated the value of Seven Springs as part of the conservation easement on the property, according to filings in the case in August. The investigation also scrutinizes valuations, tax burdens and conservation easements at Trump's holdings in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York City.
Trump's son Eric, who now helps run the Trump Organization, sat for a deposition in the case Monday.
The Seven Springs appraisal, obtained by The Washington Post, appears to have relied on unsupported assertions and misleading conclusions that boosted the value of Trump's charitable gift - and his tax break, according to two independent appraisers who reviewed the document at The Post's request.
The appraisal was written by Cushman & Wakefield, a commercial real estate firm that has worked with Trump over many years and whose New York City headquarters are in a building co-owned by Trump.
The firm established the value of the 212-acre estate by assuming a future buyer could build and sell 24 mansions on the land, without providing evidence that such a subdivision would meet local regulations. Over two decades, Trump himself tried and failed to build on Seven Springs - first a golf course and later various housing developments - but the projects were stymied amid local opposition and environmental disputes.
The appraisal also claimed the land preserved under the easement had no economic value of its own, which one independent appraiser described as "crazy." The tax break is calculated by subtracting the value of the conserved property from the value when it could be developed.
If the conservation easement transaction was ever litigated, the appraiser said, "they'd tear it apart."
A spokesman for Cushman & Wakefield said: "We do not comment on ongoing litigation." One expert who reviewed the appraisal at The Post's request said he thought the firm did a "competent" job.
The Trump Organization's chief legal officer, Alan Garten, said that he could not comment on the Seven Springs appraisal or respond to specific allegations made by James's office because the investigation is ongoing, but that "the allegations are categorically untrue."