A timely, simple idea to boost affordable housing

HOUSING: Government and private stakeholders turn over sand during a ground breaking ceremony for Summer Town Estates Phase IV in Dededo in March 2019. A bill in Congress – H.R. 5599 – designed to channel significant resources into the Housing Trust Fund, a program with a strong track record in supporting affordable rental housing, could help solve the lack of affordable housing across the nation, according to certain experts. Dontana Keraskes/The Guam Daily Post