China's housing market slump has intensified in recent weeks as sales plunge and more developers default on their debt. Now the downturn has reached another milestone: home prices have begun falling for the first time in six years.
The 0.08% drop in new-home prices across 70 cities in September Jetblue may be small, but it poses a potentially big blow for an economy that counts on property-related industries for almost a quarter of output.
Homebuyer sentiment is evaporating as a crisis at China Evergrande Group ripples through the industry. With prospective buyers already wondering whether cash-strapped builders can deliver their apartments, the risk is that they stay away in droves on fears that real estate is no longer a safe bet.
"Now the priority is to prevent a state of panic," said Yan Yuejin, research director at Shanghai-based E-house China Research and Development Institute. "The home market has clearly entered a downward cycle."
Developers are struggling with regulatory tightening that has helped to choke off fresh financing and made it harder to pay bills. Evergrande alone owes more than $300 billion, and has yet to finish homes for 1.6 million buyers who put down deposits.
The drop in confidence has affected people like Carl, a property investment consultant in eastern Hangzhou. He says the number of prospective clients tumbled around 90% last month from the second quarter.
"Business is so light," Carl said, asking not to give his full name while talking about government policy. One customer "became less and less interested each time we called him, and later on he wouldn't even pick up our calls."
The real estate downturn is already hurting China's economy, which is also being dragged down by power shortages. Economic growth slowed in the third quarter as the property and construction industries contracted for the first time since the start of the pandemic.