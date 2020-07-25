Deferred mortgage during COVID could risk up to $2B for fund managers

Hedge funds and mutual funds are among bond holders that could lose $2 billion as a consequence of U.S. lawmakers' letting millions of homeowners delay their mortgage payments during the coronavirus pandemic.
At stake are so-called credit-risk-transfer securities whose owners include fixed-income funds run by Franklin Resources and AllianceBernstein Holding. The securities, which threaten to lead to estimated losses of between $1 billion and $2 billion, are intended to shift the risk of borrower defaults on Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac mortgages to private investors.
The issue is an unintended side effect of the response to the global health crisis. As the U.S. economy shut down in March, Congress rushed to pass the $2 trillion CARES Act, which included a provision that allowed forbearance on loans backed by Fannie and Freddie for as long as one year if borrowers were impacted by the pandemic.
The postponed mortgage payments will hurt investors in certain credit-transfer securities even if homeowners resume payments and Fannie and Freddie never suffer losses, a predicament that's prompted bond holders to lobby lawmakers and federal officials for a fix. The situation has also soured some investors on CRT securities, a $50 billion market that was created in part to protect taxpayers from ever again having to bail out Fannie and Freddie.
"This is not supposed to be a transaction where Fannie and Freddie walk away with a windfall and do not have losses," said Michael Canter, director of securitized assets and U.S. multisector fixed income at AllianceBernstein. "Such a result would be contrary to the spirit of the economic arrangement."
A main target of investors' pleas for relief has been the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which regulates Fannie and Freddie. The bond holders, their lawyers and trade groups have asked the companies, the FHFA and Congress to make changes that will spare them from losses.
So far, the investors say they haven't gotten a response from FHFA Director Mark Calabria. An FHFA spokesman said that the agency is studying the issue.
Not everyone is sympathetic to bond holders. If they face losses that are ultimately absorbed by Fannie and Freddie, it would undermine the purpose of issuing CRT securities in the first place, said Douglas Holtz-Eakin, president of the American Action Forum, a right-leaning think tank that advocates on economic and fiscal policy.
"It was a valid contract, and they should adhere to it," Holtz-Eakin said. "A lot of investors were hurt in a lot of ways by the CARES Act. There's nothing special about these guys."
Fannie and Freddie buy mortgages from lenders, wrap them into bonds and guarantee the repayment of principal and interest to investors. As the housing market collapsed in 2008, taxpayers rescued the companies and the government took them over. In the ensuing years, U.S. officials and Fannie and Freddie executives began proposing new ways to reduce the companies' massive mortgage-credit risk. At present, they backstop roughly $5 trillion of home loans.