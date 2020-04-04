Experts offer some answers on rent, mortgages

As renters and homeowners grapple with mass layoffs and business closures, housing advocates are growing increasingly concerned the country will soon face a housing crisis to rival the one that nearly took down the economy a decade ago.
Federal officials have imposed a nationwide halt to foreclosures and evictions for more than 30 million Americans with home mortgages backed by the Federal Housing Administration or two government-controlled companies, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
But the federal moratoriums on foreclosures and evictions don't cover more than 40 million renters or 5 million homeowners with mortgage loans not backed by the government. And while the halt to foreclosures and evictions will keep many people in their homes temporarily, a bigger financial shock is brewing as others fall behind on their payments, industry analysts say.
Mortgage servicers, which collect homeowners' monthly loan payments, say they have already begun to see an uptick in borrowers seeking help and could quickly become swamped.
"Servicers are laboring under the same constraints as everyone else, telecommuting and practicing social distancing," said Bob Broeksmit, president of the Mortgage Bankers Association. "This is hitting at a time when their capacity is already constrained because of the pandemic."
Renters face an even more precarious position. Some states and cities are offering temporary protection from evictions but it's not universal.
The Renters Alliance in Montgomery County, Maryland, is already being flooded with queries from nervous renters concerned that they won't be able to pay their rent soon, said Matt Losak, executive director of the nonprofit advocacy group. About half of renters in the country are "rent-burdened," spending more than 30% of their income on rent, he said. "If you're in that category and one of many workers who has a reduction of hours because of the crisis, you're going to be pushed over the edge in your ability to pay rent," he said.
Here's what you need to know about who is eligible for rent or mortgage relief:
Question: I'm a renter. Can I be evicted?
Answer: The $2 trillion economic rescue legislation passed by Congress last week prohibits rental evictions for 120 days on properties secured with a government-backed mortgage. That covers about half the market for multifamily properties, according to the National Multifamily Housing Council. According to HUD, the CARES Act includes a 120-day temporary moratorium on evictions for nonpayment of rent, as well as fees and penalties related to nonpayment of rent for government-funded housing programs.
Q: Is there a federal program to help renters?
A: There has been a call for a national rental assistance program but it has yet to emerge.
Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., chair of the Financial Services Committee, has proposed spending $100 billion to cover peoples' rent and utilities. Democratic state Sen. Mike Gianaris of Queens has introduced legislation that would forgive three months of rent and mortgage payments for people and small businesses affected by the coronavirus.
Renters who lost their job or are sick due to the coronavirus should immediately contact their landlord and alert them – in writing – of their hardships, said David Dworkin, president of the National Housing Conference. Most landlords will be sympathetic and willing to offer help, said Dworkin. "That communication is incredibly important," he said.
Q: What if I am a homeowner facing foreclosure or eviction?
A: The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the regulator for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, have directed mortgage servicers to halt all new foreclosure actions and suspend those already in progress.
The HUD order applies to single-family homeowners unable to pay their Federal Housing Administration-backed mortgages. There are 8.1 million active FHA loans.
The moratorium also applies to loans backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which covers about half of the country's mortgages or about 28 million borrowers. The government seized control of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in 2008 as the housing market unraveled, and the firms' losses piled up. The companies, which play a critical part in the housing market, buying mortgages from lenders, then packaging them into securities to sell to investors, remain under federal oversight.
The moratoriums will last until mid-May, but could be extended, according to regulators.
Q: How do I figure out if my loan is backed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac?
A: Homeowners can look up whether their loans are backed by the mortgage companies through Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's websites. Fannie Mae's online form can be found at https://www.fanniemae.com/portal/index.html and Freddie Mac can be found at http://www.freddiemac.com/
Q: What if I don't have an FHA loan or one backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac?
A: About 5 million homeowners with loans valued at $3.7 trillion are not covered by the HUD or FHFA moratoriums, according to Inside Mortgage Finance, an industry research group. Without a blanket moratorium, these homeowners must negotiate arrangements with their mortgage servicer individually.
Q: I haven't missed a mortgage payment yet but just lost my job. What are my options?
A: While it can take months or years for someone to lose their home through the foreclosure process, many Americans may soon fall behind as companies shutter their doors to guard against the spread of the coronavirus and lay off workers.
For borrowers with loans backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, mortgage servicers have been ordered to offer generous forbearance programs allowing borrowers affected by the coronavirus to skip their mortgage payments for as long as a year.
Borrowers must apply for the mortgage relief through their mortgage servicer, which collects monthly payments and will decide how long the assistance will last.
"The government is essentially offering a yearlong payment holiday so those who lose their jobs from COVID-19 can stay in their homes without worrying about mortgage payments or foreclosure," Jaret Seiberg, financial services analyst at Cowen Washington Research Group, said in a research note.
Many people in forbearance programs won't have to make another mortgage payment until May 2021, Seiberg said.
But, again, the level of relief a homeowner receives will depend on who owns their loan.
Q: If given mortgage relief, do I have to repay the payments I skip?
A: Mortgage servicers are expected to allow millions of borrowers affected by the crisis to skip some mortgage payments. But the money will have to be paid back. Think of it as a loan rather than a gift.
Some borrowers will be told to repay the entire past-due amount all at once, while others will be given several months to catch up. But regulators are also encouraging banks to simply extend the length of the borrower's mortgage rather than forcing them to catch up in a short amount of time.
