The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged Wednesday, a widely expected move as the U.S. economy continues to grow at a slow and steady pace.
But central bank officials are monitoring a number of risks, including ongoing trade tensions and the coronavirus outbreak in China that has many government executives, public health officials and business leaders on edge.
"We expect moderate economic growth to continue," Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters Wednesday. But "uncertainties about the outlook remain, including those posed by the new coronavirus."
Powell said it was too early to tell what the impact of the coronavirus would be on China's economy or any other part of the world. The coronavirus has killed more than 100 people and led airlines and other businesses to rapidly halt operations.
"The situation is really in its early stages. It's very uncertain about how far it will spread and what the macroeconomic effects will be," he said. "I'm not going to speculate about it at this point. We are very carefully monitoring the situation."
The Fed's interest rate remains in a range of 1.5% to 1.75%, a low level by historical standards that is meant to give a modest boost to the economy by encouraging more lending and homebuying. The Fed lowered interest rates three times last year, taking the rate down from a post-recession high of nearly 2.5%.
"Many, many people benefit from low interest rates," Powell said. As he travels around the country, he said, many people tell him, "Do whatever you can to keep this expansion going."
The Fed painted a mostly upbeat picture Wednesday of a U.S. economy that is growing and creating job opportunities for Americans who struggled for years to find employment. Fears of a U.S. recession this year have largely faded since the Fed began cutting rates in July. President Donald Trump's partial trade deal with China has also helped calm anxieties on Wall Street and among business leaders.
"The bottom line from Powell is the Fed is still focused on keeping the recovery on track," said Julia Coronado, head of MacroPolicy Perspectives and a former Fed economist.
But the Fed notably downgraded the language it uses to describe consumer spending, which accounts for 70% of the economy.