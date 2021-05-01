After three weeks of declines, fixed mortgage rates moved slightly higher this week.
According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average edged up to 2.98 % with an average 0.7 point. Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1 % of the loan amount and are in addition to the interest rate. It was 2.97 % a week ago and 3.23 % a year ago.
Freddie Mac, the federally chartered mortgage investor, aggregates rates from around 80 lenders across the country to come up with weekly national averages. It uses rates for high-quality borrowers with strong credit scores and large down payments. Because of the criteria, these rates are not available to every borrower.
The survey is based on home purchase mortgages, which means rates for refinances may be higher. The price adjustment for refinance transactions that went into effect in December is adding to the cost. The adjustment, which applies to all Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac refinances, is 0.5 % of the loan amount. That works out to $1,500 on a $300,000 loan.
The 15-year fixed-rate average rose to 2.31 % with an average 0.7 point. It was 2.29 % a week ago and 2.77 % a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average fell to 2.64 % with an average 0.3 point. It was 2.83 % a week ago and 3.14 % a year ago.
"In what was a relatively unremarkable week for mortgage rates, the modest movement was partially driven by discussions about a proposed increase in capital gains tax rates - which placed downward pressure on bond yields and thus rates - and anticipation of a key announcement by the Federal Reserve," said Matthew Speakman, a Zillow economist.
The Federal Reserve met this week and as expected, left its benchmark interest rate unchanged. The Fed also stated it has no plans at this time to reduce its bond-buying program. For more than a year now, the central bank has been buying at least $120 billion in Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities each month. Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell, who called the economic recovery "uneven and far from complete," said it is premature to discuss reducing its bond-buying program or lifting its benchmark rate.