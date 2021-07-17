Florida building collapse highlights condos' struggle to fund big repairs

Condo owners are facing a financial reckoning in the wake of the building collapse in Surfside, Fla., that killed 90 people and left 31 unaccounted for.
Across the country, residents and board members are discovering that they haven't set aside enough money to pay for major repairs, like aging roofs. This funding crunch is rattling developers and property owners, and could increase housing costs for millions of Americans, who often view condominiums as a low-stress, lower-cost alternative to single-family homes.
There are about 160,000 condominium buildings in the United States. Though industry officials can't put a price tag on how much maintenance is needed nationwide, Robert Nordlund, the CEO of Association Reserves - which advises condominium and homeowners associations on setting aside money for repairs - said the figure is "staggering."
Of Nordlund's 30,000 clients, he estimates that 30% of properties are significantly behind in their reserve funding, meaning they hold 30% or less than the total funding they need for planned and unexpected future projects. Another 40% of properties are only in "fair" condition, holding just 30 to 70% of needed funding.
Wake-up call
Industry leaders say the collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla. - the cause of which has yet to be determined - should be a wake-up call for condominium owners on the true costs of their units. And the collapse could also nudge cities and states to reevaluate whether more regulation is needed.
"The sad part about government is it takes a crisis or a tragedy to inspire legislation to protect the future," said Jerry Hill, a former California state senator who in 2018 pushed to update laws in that state after a six people were killed in a balcony collapse in Berkeley.
The financial and regulatory challenges facing the condominium industry come about four decades after the first big wave of condominiums hit the market in the United States.
Although a form of common-interest ownership has been around for at least a century, there were only about 10,000 condominium and homeowners associations in the United States by 1970, according to the CAI.
But in the mid-1970s, after federal tax reform permitted condominium mortgages to be deductible, the number of units began to proliferate.
Around the same time, real estate investors in big cities such as Chicago sought to boost returns on aging apartment complexes by converting buildings into condominiums. Condominiums also helped absorb an influx of residents into fast-growing states such as Florida, Texas and California during the 1980s.
The number of condominium units in the United States increased by 115% between 1980 and 1990, according to the Census Bureau.
Some of the buildings constructed during the original condo boom are now due for major repairs and replacement projects, part of the financial crunch owners now face. According to Fannie Mae, the recommended life span for a metal roof and chimney on a multifamily building, for example, is about 40 years.
Structural breakdowns
But Jim Riley, director of architecture for Certa Building Solutions - which advises condominium associations on how to rehab troubled properties - said that some buildings are experiencing structural breakdowns far sooner than expected, accelerating the timeline for remedial work.
The biggest culprit, Riley said, is moisture infiltrating some structures, especially those that were poorly built in the first place. "Water is getting into places it was never intended to be," said Riley, who primarily works in Florida and the Pacific Northwest but says challenges can extend far away from coastal communities. "It's rusting rebar, it's damaging wood framing and it's causing all kinds of problems."
Newer developments
Joel Meskin, an insurance executive, added that the structural vulnerabilities can impact newer buildings, as well as older ones.
"I've got co-ops in Manhattan built in the 1920s that aren't having these kinds of issues because they were built with good materials and craftsmanship," said Meskin, managing director of community association products and risk management at McGowan Program Administrators. "A lot of the new developments are being put together with what seems to be cardboard and super glue now, and a lot of that has to deal with the developers."
When problems arise, condominium associations can quickly face financial distress if owners have not been proactively saving for repairs.
Nordlund said condominium associations should be putting aside at least 25% of their annual budgets into savings for repairs, which is known as a reserve fund. The budgets of most condo boards are made up of monthly fees paid by residents, which can range from a couple hundred dollars to a couple thousand.
When they don't, the costs of unexpected repairs are passed on to owners through special assessments that can quickly test the ability of the owner to pay for them.
At the Champlain Towers South building, for example, the condominium board had been pushing unit owners to finance $15 million in roof and structural repairs in the weeks before the building collapsed on June 24.
The association had just $800,000 in reserves.
'You cannot cut' the monthly condo fee
In recent years, some condominium buildings have faced equally eye-popping special assessments. In 2007, the owners of units in Harbor Towers in Boston faced special assessments of $70,000 to $400,000 after the board discovered $75 million in repairs were needed on the then-36-year-old building, the Boston Globe reported at the time.
John David Allen, a former property manager in Northern Virginia, said many condominium owners do not understand that a well-managed building should be steadily increasing monthly assessments.
"It's a big challenge for property management," Allen said. "I recall often going to the president of my company and saying, 'We have to go to talk to the board and tell them, 'No, you cannot cut this [monthly condo] fee.' "
Condominium boards often don't have to look far to see what could happen if they push off maintenance for too long.
Most states and municipalities don't do much to regulate condominium associations.
Only California and two counties in Florida - Miami-Dade and Broward - require condo associations to conduct structural inspections of aging buildings.
Only nine states - California, Delaware, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington - require condominium associations to conduct a reserve study to map out how much a condominium association should set aside based on the expected life span of a building's various components.
Hawaii is the only state that mandates how much an association must hold for its capital projects.
After the Champlain Towers South disaster, which occurred in the midst of Miami-Dade County's 40-year recertification requirement for condominium buildings, some lawmakers are calling for tighter re-inspection requirements.
After a fatal balcony collapse at Liberty Gardens apartment building in Berkeley, California passed a law requiring condominium associations to hire a structural engineer or architect to inspect balconies, decks, outdoor stairs and elevated walkways every nine years.
"It happened here. It happened there [in Surfside]. It can happen anywhere," said Hill, the co-sponsor of the legislation.