TRI Inc., the Paradise development group, is developing its third residential subdivision which will be named Paradise Court.
This is the same developer that has completed two other Guam subdivisions: Paradise Estates, which comprises 383 single-family homes in Dededo; and Paradise Meadows, consisting of 127 single-family homes in Yigo, TRI announced in a press release.
Paradise Court will be centrally located in Mangilao on Old Price Road.
The subdivision will consist of 16 single-family homes that will have three bedrooms and two baths in approximately 1,850 square feet of living area to include a two-car garage. The subdivision will also offer a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home which will have approximately 2,500 square feet of living area that also will come with a two-car garage.
All homes will come with a fenced yard, accordion typhoon shutters, split air conditioning units, a water softener system, and a full set of appliances. Similar to Paradise Estates and Paradise Meadows, the subdivision will be gated and governed by an elected homeowners association.
"TRI Inc. is happy to move forward with this project during these challenging times in an effort to meet the pent-up demand for new quality housing on Guam. The developer sees this as an opportune time for local residents and investors alike to take advantage of the favorable interest rate environment," according to a press release from the developer's marketing manager and broker, Chris Murphy.
The proposed price range will be $385,000 to $400,000 for the three-bedroom homes and $435,000 to $450,000 for the four-bedroom home.
The estimated time for completion of the subdivision is 16 months from start to finish. A groundbreaking and blessing ceremony has been scheduled for Nov. 17, but guests are not expected to show up because of COVID-19 restrictions. The groundbreaking was scheduled prior to the government of Guam announcement of an islandwide construction pause which begins today.