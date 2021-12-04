Guam mortgage lending sees rise of nonbanks

Guam's mortgage lending market has seen a dramatic shift from traditional banks as the main lenders for real estate loans recorded with the government of Guam.
Siska Hutapea, president of Cornerstone Valuation Inc., presented the data compiled by her company as one of the speakers at the Guam Chamber of Commerce economic forum on Friday.
Three years ago, in 2019 and before the pandemic hit, three banks were the top three real estate lenders on Guam, according to government-recorded transactions.
In 2019, Bank of Guam recorded $100.5 million in mortgage transactions, First Hawaiian Bank recorded $173 million, and Bank of Hawaii $85 million.
A year later, during the first year of the pandemic, Bank of Guam held its position with $107 million in mortgages, but FHB and Bank of Hawaii began seeing a drop in the amount of mortgage transactions. FHB's total amount of mortgages dropped to $57 million while Bank of Hawaii's dipped to $76 million in 2020.
Now, two of the three banks have fallen out of the top three based on government-recorded transactions.
In 2021, the following are the top mortgage lenders based on mortgages recorded with the Guam Department of Land Management:
Top mortgage lenders
• Norwich Commercial Group, $118.3 minion, 314 transactions.
• Pentagon Federal Credit Union, $106.6 million, 264 transactions.
• Bank of Hawaii, $83.9 million, 218 transactions.
• Bank of Guam, $69 million, 193 transitions.
• Coast360 Federal Credit Union, $56.9 million, 149 transactions.
• Community First Federal Credit Union, $50.6 million, 192 transactions.
• First Hawaiian Bank, $54.9 million, 173 transactions.
• BankPacific, $27 million, 102 transactions.
• ANZ $11 million, 35 transactions.
The 2021 data covers the first 11 months of the year.
Norwich Commercial Group Inc., which conducts business as Norcom Mortgage, has been on Guam for only four years.
The company opened its Guam presence in July 2017, but had about 36 branch locations on the mainland at the time.
Hutapea said the top mortgage lenders saw an uptick in home loan refinancing activity as well as home loans backed by Veterans Administration guarantee.
VA loans for active-duty service members and veterans offer zero down payment and could mean lower costs for closing home loans.
Pandemic didn't slow real estate deals
Guam's second year into the pandemic did not deter investors and homebuyers from getting into real estate.
The total amount of real estate sales on Guam increased by 53% to $593 million in 2021 from $388 million the year before.
And the median price of a Guam house continues to rise from $299,000 in 2019; to $333,500 in 2020 and this year, the median price of a standalone house is $380,000. This year’s median price is a 14% increase from the year prior.
This year's median price of a single-family house is nearly double the price compared to the figure in 2013, when the median price was $200,000.
Low interest rates for mortgages have allowed buyers to afford bigger home loans, Hutapea said.
But she added, mortgage interest rates are expected to rise.
A 0.25 percentage point increase in home loan rates could limit buyers on the amount of home loan they can afford. For example, Hutapea stated, when the interest rate goes up from 3% to 3.25%, someone who would qualify for a mortgage of $525,000 at 3% would be able to borrow less, or $508,500 at 3.25% – a difference of $16,500.
Hutapea listed the following notable sales this year:
• The Bank of Hawaii building in Hagåtña for $6.75 million.
• A commercial building in Tamuning for $1.73 million.
• Another Tamuning commercial building for $1.68 million.
• A Tiyan warehouse for $1.5 million.
• A Hagåtña apartment building for $1.75 million.
• A Tamuning two-story house for $1.688 million.