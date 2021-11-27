Mortgage rates took a breather this week but are expected to continue their climb.
According to the latest data released Wednesday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average held steady at 3.1% with an average 0.7 point. A point is a fee paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. It is in addition to the interest rate. It was 2.72% a year ago.
Freddie Mac aggregates rates from around 80 lenders across the country to come up with weekly national averages. The survey is based on home purchase mortgages. Rates for refinances may be different. Freddie Mac uses rates for high-quality borrowers with strong credit scores and large down payments. Because of the criteria, these rates are not available to every borrower.
The 15-year fixed-rate average rose to 2.42% with an average 0.7 point. It was 2.39% a week ago and 2.28% a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average slipped to 2.47% with an average 0.3 point. It was 2.49% a week ago and 3.16% a year ago.
"Despite the noise around the economy, inflation, and monetary policy, mortgage rate volatility has been low," Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist, said in a statement. "For most of 2021, mortgage rates have stayed within half a percentage point, which is a smaller range than in past years."
Holden Lewis, home and mortgage specialist at NerdWallet, expects rates to remain rangebound for some time.
"In the last six weeks, mortgage rates have gone up, down, up, down, up and down," he said. "The upshot is that rates are roughly where they were in mid-October. It's a sign that the markets have confidence that the economy will continue to grow, and the Federal Reserve is right that inflation will diminish."
Meanwhile, mortgage applications moved higher last week. According to the latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association, the market composite index - a measure of total loan application volume - increased 1.8% from a week earlier. The purchase index grew 5%, and the refinance index ticked up 0.4%. The refinance share of mortgage activity accounted for 63.1% of applications.
"Despite the increase in rates, refinance applications rose slightly, driven by a 2% gain in conventional refinances," said Joel Kan, an MBA economist. "Borrowers continue to lock in mortgages in anticipation of higher rates in the future. Refinance applications were still more than 30% below a year ago. . . . Purchase activity increased for the third straight week, as housing demand remains robust, even as the housing market approaches the typically slower holiday season. Both conventional and government loan applications increased, and the average loan size for a purchase loan was at $407,200, continuing its ongoing 2021 run of being mostly above $400,000."