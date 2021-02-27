Home prices in 20 U.S. cities surged in December, with low mortgage rates fueling the housing market.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index of property values climbed 10.1% from a year earlier, beating the median estimate of 9.9% in a Bloomberg survey of economists. It followed a 9.2% gain in November and was the biggest jump since 2014.
Phoenix, San Diego and Seattle posted the biggest gains in prices. Nationally, the Case-Shiller index jumped 10.4% in December, also the biggest surge since 2014.
Historically low mortgage rates have fueled a pandemic housing rally, with scant inventory of homes to buy helping to boost prices.