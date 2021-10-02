WASHINGTON - In a record-setting decision, a District of Columbia Superior Court judge has ordered a property owner to repay tenants nearly $500,000. The judge found that the owner of a Columbia Heights apartment building repeatedly broke District consumer protection laws by lying to his tenants about the safety and habitability of apartments.
The ruling, issued Monday by District Superior Court Judge Anthony Epstein, is the culmination of a years-long dispute and the largest amount of back rent ever ordered by a judge to be paid out to tenants, according to the District Office of the Attorney General. The $422,322 in rent restitution covers 100% rent refunds for the 18 months between June 2016 and the appointment of the receiver in November 2017
Jefferson-11th Street, LLC - a business owned by Florida-based attorney Ellis Parker III - is required to pay a total of nearly $680,000 in restitution to renters and penalties and fees to the District for "hundreds of housing code violations that persisted at the property for years," according to the OAG.
The landlord was also ordered to undergo annual audits of the building's adherence to code and safety requirements, replace its management firm - which has been banned from overseeing any aspect of property management at the building going forward - and put in place policies and training for future managers.
Parker, who has co-owned several buildings around the D.C. area, could not be immediately reached for comment.
"We hope this is a warning to landlords across the city that you are required to provide safe and habitable housing to your tenants," said Benjamin Wiseman, director of the OAG's Office of Consumer Protection.
The OAG has sought to use consumer protection statutes to hold negligent landlords accountable outside of housing court - a strategy that Wiseman said has changed the way the District and other cities address issues of landlords refusing to comply with health and safety codes.
"We're in an affordable housing crisis," Wiseman said. "What we found is that the consumer protection statute is a powerful tool that requires all businesses - including landlords - to be upfront and truthful with their customers."
That includes tenants signing onto leases that guarantee a safe and habitable home, he said.
The 26-unit red-brick apartments have had problems for years - mold rotting the walls, leaks in the roof, crumbling walls, rats and roaches infesting tenants' homes - and has been the subject of several lawsuits, including for code violations and rampant unaddressed mold. In 2017, Attorney General Karl Racine, a Democrat, sued the property owner for violating the District's consumer protection laws.
"No tenant should have to live in properties that are in disrepair," Racine said in a statement Tuesday. "It's up to landlords to follow the law and provide residents safe, healthy, and habitable homes. And if they fail to do that, we will hold them accountable."