As negotiations over another coronavirus relief package inch forward on Capitol Hill, President Donald Trump has repeatedly promised over the last week that he would step in to help the millions of people vulnerable to eviction.
"We're asking Democrats to work with us to find a solution that will temporarily stop evictions," Trump said last week. "We do not want people who have lost their jobs due to the virus to be evicted from their homes or apartments."
But this focus on stopping evictions is meeting resistance from those in the industry where Trump got his start: Landlords.
Reinstating a federal moratorium is a short-term fix to a long-term problem, landlords say. The industry is already struggling to navigate the complex set of overlapping state and local eviction bans, they say. When they eventually end, millions of renters will owe months of back rent they can't afford, delaying their eventual eviction while leaving landlords to swallow the shortfall, they say.
"You would think you don't need to educate someone like Donald Trump about the ins and outs of the real estate business," said David Howard, executive director of the National Rental Home Council, which represent single-family rental home owners. "We would have hoped that the administration would have come to us if they were considering eviction moratoriums. We were as surprised as anybody."
Contributing to the industry's confusion were recent statements by Larry Kudlow, the president's top economic adviser. On July 26, Kudlow suggested the administration would back extending the federal moratorium. He then clarified the next day on Fox News that the administration was pushing an extension in forbearance for homeowners - allowing them to delay payments on their mortgages - but that the administration was still studying the eviction moratorium.
When Kudlow made his initial statement, officials from the National Apartment Association reached out to the White House and "were assured that wasn't part of the policy," said Bob Pinnegar, chief executive of the industry group. "It appears that has changed."
The clash comes as fear builds that millions of America's renters are at risk of losing their home as the coronavirus continues to cripple the economy and stages a resurgence in pockets of the country. Of the 110 million Americans living in rental households, 20% are at risk of eviction by Sept. 30, according to an analysis by the COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project, a Colorado-based community group. According to a U.S. census survey, 24 million people say they have little to no chance of being able to pay August rent.
For four months, the 12 million renters living in homes that are federally subsidized or have federally backed mortgages were protected by a federal eviction ban included in the CARES Act. But the ban ended last month and landlords can start initiating eviction proceedings in late August.
It is unclear whether Trump now wants to reinstate that federal moratorium, which only covered about one-third of renters or has something broader in mind.