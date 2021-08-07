Last-minute eviction ban extension fuels confusion and is too late for some

A last-minute extension of a moratorium barring evictions for COVID-struck counties is injecting a new layer of confusion for millions of renters who had been on the verge of eviction and aren't sure whether they've gotten a reprieve - and for some, it's too late.
When the nationwide moratorium lapsed on Saturday, some states and cities had allowed courts to process legal filings on behalf of landlords wanting to evict nonpaying tenants. The lapse in the moratorium jump-started that eviction process on Monday when sheriff's offices and courts opened. Indeed, some renters have already been evicted or could still be evicted in the next few days if they don't live in a county covered by the new eviction ban.
Early Tuesday morning, a sheriff rang the doorbell and waited as Brina gathered clothing and medication in duffel bags while her landlord changed the locks in the Missoula, Mont., apartment she'd lived in since 2015. She and her mother, a legal secretary, fell behind on their rent earlier this year after Brina lost her job at Walmart.
"We are living paycheck to paycheck and have no place to go," said Brina, who asked to be identified by a nickname because she fears backlash. "Right now, we're just trying to see if we can get a hotel for the night."
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the eviction took place Tuesday morning.
Brina said the extension of the moratorium was "too little, too late" for those like her who were evicted on Monday and Tuesday. No data is available on numbers of evictions that occurred during the lapsed moratorium; however, The Washington Post talked with landlords, renters and housing advocates in five states who confirmed evictions had happened or were imminent.
However, the last-minute ban appears to be granting a reprieve to some. In Volusia County, Fla., for example, which includes Daytona Beach, sheriff's officers had been preparing to carry out as many as five court-ordered evictions Wednesday. The agency had contacted landlords, asking them to give tenants 24 hours' notice. As the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order took effect, agency officials said Wednesday morning they are no longer proceeding with COVID-19--related evictions, although they are carrying out evictions unrelated to COVID-19. Volusia is considered an area with high levels of community spread.
The CDC announced the new order late Tuesday, citing surging COVID-19 cases. It warned a cascade of evictions could fuel the spread of infections. The new ban will expire on Oct. 3 and applies to counties that are "experiencing substantial and high levels of community transmission," according to the CDC. The order also said that 80% of counties would be covered for the month, because they are experiencing substantial or high levels of community spread as of Aug. 1.
But a lapse in coverage and the new threshold to qualify under the eviction ban created their own wrinkles. While most of the nation is covered by the new eviction ban, there are counties in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and New York protected from evictions next to counties where evictions can continue, because community spread is considered "moderate."
Housing advocates cheered news of an extension, even if it was narrower than they hoped.
"This is a tremendous relief for millions of people who were on the cusp of losing their homes and, with them, their ability to stay safe during the pandemic," said Diane Yentel, president of the National Low Income Housing Coalition in a statement on Tuesday. More than 6 million renters had fallen behind on rent, according to Moody's data.
Some landlords, however, expressed mixed feelings. "I would hope there's a provision that would allow renters who exploit the moratorium to be held accountable. Those folks should still be evicted," said Richard Brown, who runs the real estate company Five Eight Holdings and owns 21 rental units in Connecticut, where counties may be covered by the new moratorium. "The moratorium should be in place for families who need it, and are trying to do the right thing."
The stakes are high for some renters who were on the verge of being evicted. Throughout parts of the country, even when the pandemic-era eviction moratorium was in place, it was up to renters to ask the courts to enforce the ban.
Samantha Goddard, who is three months behind on rent, said Tuesday that she and her dog, Nugget, were to be evicted by the end of the week. She wasn't sure if the extended eviction moratorium would help.
The 44-year-old, who lives in Edmond, Okla., had been making ends meet during the pandemic by picking up odd jobs - $400 a month as a research assistant, a few hundred more by taking part in medical focus groups and online surveys. But over the summer, she ended up with a $500 electric bill that set her back. Now she owes about $2,000 in unpaid rent and said managers at the apartment complex where she has lived for five years are preparing to file eviction paperwork.
"It's like I've fallen through all of the holes in the Swiss cheese and am lying on the floor," she said. "Where do I go from here? I don't know."
Rajni Shankar-Brown, a professor of social justice education at Stetson University and vice president of the National Coalition for the Homeless, said the new order appeared to be more targeted than an overall extension of the moratorium. "This is truly a massive and deeply distressing crisis, and likely to have multigenerational effects," she said.