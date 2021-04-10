Luxury Japanese resorts operator Hoshino eyes US

A Japanese hotel operator known for its high-end hot spring resorts is betting that the traditional concept could work in the U.S.
Hoshino Resorts, a 107-year-old company famed for its luxury retreats in beautiful Japanese locales, aims to open its first location on the U.S. mainland in the next three to five years, said Chief Executive Officer Yoshiharu Hoshino, whose family founded the business. The closely held company has scouted locations and held discussions with real-estate developers and investors, he said. One ideal spot, in his view, could be Saratoga Springs, N.Y., about a three-hour drive from New York City and Boston.
To build a new facility with a partner, Hoshino would seek out a location in the U.S. with such potential. The culture of visiting hot springs for relaxation and restorative treatments already exists in the U.S., although many of the most sought-after spots still remain wild, with no resort infrastructure around them. Hoshino designs and operates hot spring resorts, typically owned by real-estate developers and investors.
"My personal goal is to bring traditional Japanese hot spring resorts to North America," Hoshino, the fourth generation in his family to run the firm, said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. "There are so many hot spring resources in the U.S."
A new U.S. location would attract Americans who want to experience some of the culture of Japan but may be hesitant or unable to travel internationally. The company, which has a property in Hawaii, plans to resume its search for a suitable spot once covid-19 curbs ease, Hoshino said.
Hoshino Resorts operates several hotel brands for a range of budgets but is best known for its high-end Hoshinoya resorts.
While the coronavirus has fundamentally changed travel, opportunities still exist, according to Hoshino.