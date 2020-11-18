TRI Inc. held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for Paradise Court, a 17-unit subdivision of standalone houses along Old Price Road in Mangilao.
This is the same developer that has completed Paradise Estates, which comprises 383 single-family homes in Dededo; and Paradise Meadows, consisting of 127 single-family homes in Yigo. The subdivision will consist of 16 single-family homes that will have three bedrooms and two baths in approximately 1,850 square feet of living area to include a two-car garage. The subdivision will also offer a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home which will have approximately 2,500 square feet of living area that also will come with a two-car garage.
The proposed price range will be $385,000 to $400,000 for the three-bedroom homes and $435,000 to $450,000 for the four-bedroom home.
The project will be completed in 16 months, according to the developer.
Richard Untalan is the project manager. Base Corp, is the contractor, WB Flores & Associates provides engineering work, financing is through First Hawaiian Bank and The Real Estate Professionals is the broker.