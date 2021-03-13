Marcia Fudge confirmed as first Black woman to lead HUD in more than 40 years

WASHINGTON - The Senate voted 66-34 on Wednesday to confirm President Joe Biden's nomination of Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, as secretary of housing and urban development, making her the first Black woman to lead the agency in more than four decades.
Fudge, who entered Congress in 2008, won bipartisan approval to lead the embattled agency where the morale among civil servants had plummeted under the leadership of Ben Carson, who eviscerated fair housing enforcement and other civil rights protections during the Trump administration.
"The past year has reminded us just how important it is to have a safe and stable place to call home. But, right now - for millions of Americans - that sense of security and peace of mind is out of reach," Fudge said in a video statement released after she was sworn in Wednesday evening.
She added that she looks forward to providing relief for families struggling to pay their rent and mortgages, helping more Americans achieve homeownership, and breaking down the "barriers of injustice."
Fudge, 68, said during her January confirmation hearing that her priorities include ending discriminatory housing practices as part of Biden's focus on dismantling systemic racial injustice and boosting Black homeownership, a critical component in narrowing the racial wealth gap.
Biden, in executive orders pertaining to racial equity in January, sought to strengthen anti-discrimination housing policies that were rolled back under President Donald Trump.
As HUD secretary, Fudge is expected to reinstate a 2013 rule aimed at barring the housing industry from enacting policies that, although seemingly race-neutral, have an adverse effect on Black and Latino Americans. The agency also is expected to reinstate another Obama-era regulation requiring communities to identify and address barriers to racial integration and disparities in access to transportation, jobs and good schools - or risk losing federal funding.
One year into the coronavirus pandemic, which has left a disproportionate number of Black and Latino Americans jobless, Fudge said her immediate focus will be on providing rental assistance to households at risk of eviction.
More than 11 million households are behind on rent, census data show. Almost 3 million homeowners are in forbearance, Fudge said; an additional 800,000 borrowers are delinquent. Families struggling to pay rent continue to be served with eviction notices despite the government's extension of the eviction moratorium.
Several Republicans had criticized Fudge during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs for previous comments she had made about race and the GOP that they characterized as "intemperate."