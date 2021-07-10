Long-term bond yields are unexpectedly falling, pushing mortgage rates down to February lows.
According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average dropped to 2.9% with an average 0.6 point. Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. They are in addition to the interest rate. It was 2.98% a week ago and 3.03% a year ago. The 30-year fixed rate has remained below 3% six of the past seven weeks.
Freddie Mac, the federally chartered mortgage investor, aggregates rates from around 80 lenders across the country to come up with weekly national averages. It uses rates for high-quality borrowers with strong credit scores and large down payments. Because of the criteria, these rates are not available to every borrower.
The survey is based on home purchase mortgages, which means rates for refinances may be higher. The price adjustment for refinance transactions that went into effect in December is adding to the cost. The adjustment, which applies to all Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac refinances, is 0.5% of the loan amount. That works out to $1,500 on a $300,000 loan.
The 15-year fixed-rate average slid to 2.2% with an average 0.7 point. It was 2.26% a week ago and 2.51% a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average fell to 2.52% with an average 0.2 point. It was 2.54% a week ago and 3.02% a year ago.
Shifting from 'very optimistic forecasts'
"Mortgage rates fell this week, reaching their lowest level since the winter," said Matthew Speakman, a Zillow economist. "Despite generally strong headline June jobs figures, a booming stock market and broader signs that the economy continues to recover, investors are continuing to downwardly revise their very optimistic forecasts for economic growth that they made earlier in the year. This shift in sentiment is placing downward pressure on longer-term Treasury yields and the mortgage rates they influence."
Despite June's employment report showing improvements in the labor market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury sank to its lowest point since February this week, closing at 1.33% on Wednesday. Wall Street analysts are baffled by the drop. Many predicted as the economy improved investors would ditch bonds, causing yields to rise near 2% at this point. Instead, they have fallen.
"We have come a long way from the inflation concerns rocking the markets in the first and second quarters," said James Sahnger, a mortgage planner at C2 Financial. "Since peaking at 1.75% on March 31, [10-year Treasury yields] have fallen down to a low of 1.298% on Wednesday before nudging up from there. [Mortgage] rates can move down a bit from here but have some technical support levels at 1.29% and 1.23% on the 10-year Treasury that may prove tough to crack. . . . We are still waiting for mortgage rates to catch up to Treasurys to match their decline."
Minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting were released this week. They indicated that Fed officials have begun talking about tapering their bond-buying program, which has kept mortgage rates low, but not many seem eager to begin the process. Although financial markets had a muted reaction to the news, it is expected when the Fed does begin winding down its purchases that will send mortgage rates higher.
"Markets are trying to anticipate the timing of the Fed's next move and this week, the Fed meeting minutes conveyed more patience toward tapering and rate hikes than the market had expected immediately following the late June meeting," said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com. "In other words, [mortgage] rates slipped as investors realized that the last Fed discussion may not have been as hawkish as was originally believed. Looking forward, we expect rates to bounce roughly around the 3% mark until at least August, which is the earliest that the Fed is likely to provide a clearer timeline for scaling back its mortgage-backed security purchases."
Bankrate.com, which puts out a weekly mortgage rate trend index, found more than half of the experts it surveyed expect rates to go down in the coming week.