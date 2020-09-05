Mortgage rates hold steady heading into the holiday weekend

Mortgage rates paused ahead of Friday's employment report and the Labor Day weekend.
According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average ticked up to 2.93 % with an average 0.8 point. Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount and are in addition to the interest rate. It was 2.91 % a week ago and 3.49 % a year ago.
Freddie Mac, the federally chartered mortgage investor, aggregates rates from around 80 lenders across the country to come up with weekly national average mortgage rates. It uses rates for high-quality borrowers who tend to have excellent credit scores and at least 20 % for a down payment. These rates are not available to every borrower.
The 15-year fixed-rate average slipped to 2.42% with an average 0.8 point. It was 2.46% a week ago and3 % a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average edged up to 2.93 % with an average 0.2 point. It was 2.91% a week ago and 3.3% a year ago.
"For real estate markets, low mortgage rates remain a potent fuel, driving demand and keeping purchasing activity rolling," said George Ratiu, a senior economist at Realtor.com. "However, fast-shrinking inventory and aggressive price gains are combining to outrun buyers' ability to afford a home as we head into the cooler season. The recovery in employment is taking much longer than anticipated, keeping a lid on wage growth. While consumers who are still employed have been able to save more over the past few months, housing prices rising at 10.3% year-over-year are outstripping income gains, and dampening the boost offered by low-cost financing."
The mortgage markets calmed down after the Federal Housing Finance Agency announced it was delaying the implementation of the refinancing fee until Dec. 1. The FHFA was set to institute an 0.5% fee to refinances backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac as of Sept. 1. But after a backlash by industry leaders, the agency postponed implementation by three months.
"All is right in the world of mortgage rates, at least for now," said Jennifer Kouchis, senior vice president of real estate lending at VyStar Credit Union in Jacksonville, Fla. "Most lenders reacted in a positive way after news hit on the delay of Fannie and Freddie's loan-level price adjustment announcement, helping the overall outlook. Rates are now tracking closer to the bond market and dare I say almost back to their lowest point."
"August was another strong month for the housing market, as many prospective buyers continue to take advantage of record-low mortgage rates and look for more indoor and outdoor space for their families," said Bob Broeksmit, MBA president and CEO. "Purchase applications have surpassed year-ago levels for 15 consecutive weeks, and MBA is now forecasting purchase volume in 2020 to increase around 5 % to $1.34 trillion - the highest since 2006. Refinances have cooled in recent weeks, but activity is still much higher than a year ago."