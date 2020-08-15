For the first time in three weeks, mortgage rates reversed course and moved higher.
According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average increased to 2.96% with an average 0.8 point. Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount and are in addition to the interest rate. It was 2.88% a week ago and 3.60% a year ago. The 30-year fixed average has remained below 3% for four of the past five weeks.
Freddie Mac, the federally chartered mortgage investor, aggregates rates from around 80 lenders across the country to come up with weekly national average mortgage rates. It uses rates for high-quality borrowers who tend to have strong credit scores and large down payments. These rates are not available to every borrower.
The 15-year fixed-rate average slipped to 2.46% with an average 0.8 point. It was 2.44% a week ago and 3.07% a year ago. The five-year adjustable-rate average held steady at 2.9% with an average 0.4 point, same as a week ago. It was 3.35% a year ago.
"Mortgage rates moved higher this week, rising in recent days at the fastest pace in months," said Matthew Speakman, a Zillow economist. "The strong increase ended a six-week stretch in which rates trended slowly and consistently downward, a trajectory that reflected the pessimism brought upon by a surge in coronavirus cases and uncertain availability of fiscal relief. Stronger-than-expected inflation figures over the past couple days, along with some encouraging developments regarding a COVID-19 vaccine, fueled the increase - although doubts about the federal government's ability to agree on a new coronavirus relief bill appeared to hinder some of the upward motion."
For the past several months, the Federal Reserve has been buying mortgage-backed securities - or MBS as they are often known - which are bundles of mortgages sold on a secondary market. When a borrower takes out a loan such as a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, a lender often bundles that loan with other loans into an MBS and then sells it to investors.
"Mortgage-backed securities have sold off pretty dramatically in the last few days," said Michael Becker, branch manager at Sierra Pacific Mortgage in Lutherville, Md. "This is sending mortgage rates higher. Whether this is simply a correction from overbought conditions in the mortgage-backed securities market over the last few weeks or the beginning of rates moving higher and higher, only time will tell."