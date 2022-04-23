What a difference a year makes. A year ago, you could find a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for under 3%. Today, it is over 5%.
According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average increased for the seventh week in a row, rising to 5.11%. The 30-year fixed rate hasn't been this high since February 2011.
Freddie Mac, the federally chartered mortgage investor, aggregates rates from around 80 lenders across the country to come up with weekly national averages. The survey is based on home purchase mortgages. Rates for refinances may be different. It uses rates for high-quality borrowers with strong credit scores and large down payments. Because of the criteria, these rates are not available to every borrower.
The 15-year fixed-rate average climbed to 4.38% with an average 0.8 point. It was 4.17% a week ago and 2.29% a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average grew to 3.75% with an average 0.3 point. It was 3.69% a week ago and 2.83% a year ago.
"The Freddie Mac fixed rate for a 30-year loan kept marching up this week, following the continued surge in the 10-year Treasury," George Ratiu, manager of economic research at Realtor.com, said. "Markets are also pricing in a likely 50 basis point hike at the central bank's next meeting on May 4th, so we expect mortgage rates to continue to rise."
Rising mortgage rates are starting to have a chilling effect on the housing market. The National Association of Realtors said this week that existing-home sales were down 2.7% last month from February and are 4.5% lower than a year ago. But Heck said concerns about a housing bubble oversimplify what's happening.