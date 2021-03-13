Mortgage rates continued their upward march this week, rising to their highest levels since July.
According to the latest data, released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average rose to 3.05 % with an average 0.6 point. Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1 %of the loan amount and are in addition to the interest rate. It was 3.02 % a week ago and 3.36 % a year ago. The 30-year fixed average has risen for four consecutive weeks, something it hasn't done since April 2019.
Freddie Mac, the federally chartered mortgage investor, aggregates rates from around 80 lenders across the country to come up with weekly national average mortgage rates. It uses rates for high-quality borrowers with strong credit scores and large down payments. Because of the criteria, these rates are not available to every borrower.
Because the survey is based on home purchase mortgages, rates for refinances may be higher. The price adjustment for refinance transactions that went into effect in December is adding to the cost. The adjustment, which applies to all Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac refinances, is 0.5 % of the loan amount. That works out to $1,500 on a $300,000 loan.
The 15-year fixed-rate average increased to 2.38 % with an average 0.6 point. It was 2.34 % a week ago and 2.77 % a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average grew to 2.77 % with an average 0.3 point. It was 2.73 % a week ago and 3.01 % a year ago.
"Mortgage rates trended higher on the week as the market continues to gauge the economy's path forward," said Zillow economist Matthew Speakman. "By now, it's well known that mortgage rates are much higher than they were to begin the year, as a combination of increased inflation expectations and growing signals that the economy is recovering have propelled rates upward."
Although the trend lately has been for mortgage rates to move higher, their path remains uncertain and could stall or even reverse along the way, Speakman says.
Meanwhile, mortgage applications fell last week. According to the latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association the market composite index - a measure of total loan application volume - decreased 1.3% from a week earlier. The purchase index grew 7% from the previous week, while the refinance index dropped 5%. The refinance share of mortgage activity accounted for 64.5% of applications.