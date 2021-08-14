After falling four of the past five weeks, mortgage rates reversed course and moved higher.
According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average climbed to 2.87%.
Freddie Mac, the federally chartered mortgage investor, aggregates rates from around 80 lenders across the country to come up with weekly national averages. It uses rates for high-quality borrowers with strong credit scores and large down payments. Because of the criteria, these rates are not available to every borrower.
The survey is based on home purchase mortgages. Rates for refinances may be different. As of Aug. 1, borrowers refinancing their mortgages will no longer have to pay the adverse market refinance fee. The fee, which was imposed on mortgages sold to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, added about $1,500 to a $300,000 loan. The surcharge was intended to offset covid-related losses.
The 15-year fixed-rate average rose to 2.15% with an average 0.7 point. It was 2.1% a week ago and 2.46% a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average increased to 2.44% with an average 0.3 point. It was 2.4% a week ago and 2.9% a year ago.
"After touching their lowest point in six months, mortgage rates rose over the last seven days as some key economic reports shifted the market's outlook," said Matthew Speakman, a Zillow senior economist. "The July jobs data, released on Friday, was the main impetus for why rates reversed their downward trend and rose meaningfully higher."
Investors tend to focus on two metrics: employment and inflation. Last week's jobs report - unemployment fell to 5.4%, the lowest since the pandemic began - helped propel mortgage rates higher this week. Wednesday's inflation data - the consumer price index showed prices jumped 5.4% since last year - could put more upward pressure on rates.
"A big move in (Treasury) yields after a solid jobs report and a 10 million job openings report as well," said Logan Mohtashami, housing analyst at HousingWire. "The CPI report came in slightly hotter than expected on the core side of things."
The yield on the 10-year Treasury has surged since July's employment report was released. After falling to 1.19% the day before the report came out, it jumped to 1.36% on Tuesday before falling back to 1.35% on Wednesday. Yields, which had been at odds with the strong economic growth, sturdy job gains and rising inflation, seem to be falling more in line with expectations.
The infrastructure and budget bills could also be causing yields to rise. Increased government spending tends to lift Treasury yields because it increases the supply of bonds, which are used to fund that spending.