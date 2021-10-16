After a brief retreat last week, mortgage rates resumed their ascent.
According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average climbed to 3.05% with an average 0.7 point. It was 2.99% a week ago and 2.81% a year ago. The 30-year fixed rate hasn't been this high since April.
Freddie Mac, the federally chartered mortgage investor, aggregates rates from around 80 lenders across the country to come up with weekly national averages. The survey is based on home purchase mortgages. Rates for refinances may be different. It uses rates for high-quality borrowers with strong credit scores and large down payments. Because of the criteria, these rates are not available to every borrower.
The 15-year fixed-rate average jumped to 2.3% with an average 0.7 point. It was 2.23% a week ago and 2.35% a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average rose to 2.55% with an average 0.2 point. It was 2.52% a week ago and 2.9% a year ago.
"Mortgage rates steadily increased this week, ending the week moderately higher," Paul Thomas, vice president of capital markets at Zillow, wrote in an email. "The September jobs report, released last Friday, was generally viewed as 'meeting the bar' for the Federal Reserve to begin tapering asset purchases. Minutes from the September Federal Open Market Committee continue to point toward tapering starting at the end of the year, in line with current market expectations, which may jolt rates higher entering the new year."