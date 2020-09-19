The Federal Reserve continues to do everything it can to encourage people to buy homes and refinance their mortgages. Its policies are helping keep rates near historic lows.
According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average ticked up to 2.87% with an average 0.8 point. Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount and are in addition to the interest rate. It was 2.86% a week ago and 3.73% a year ago. The 30-year fixed rate has remained below 3% the past two months.
Freddie Mac, the federally chartered mortgage investor, aggregates rates from around 80 lenders across the country to come up with weekly national average mortgage rates. It uses rates for high-quality borrowers who tend to have strong credit scores and large down payments. These rates are not available to every borrower.
The 15-year fixed-rate average slipped to 2.35% with an average 0.8 point. It was 2.37% a week ago and 3.21% a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average dropped to 2.96% with an average 0.3 point. It was 3.11% a week ago and 3.49% a year ago.
"The Federal Reserve's continued commitment to a zero interest rate policy combined with the central bank's purchases of mortgage-backed securities kept the 30-year fixed mortgage rate unchanged," said George Ratiu, a senior economist at Realtor.com.
At the end of its two-day policy meeting Wednesday, the Federal Reserve, as expected, left its benchmark rate untouched. The Fed slashed rates to near zero about six months ago when the pandemic first took hold. Some Fed officials signaled that rates could remain low until 2023.
In addition to holding down short-term rates, the Fed has been buying mortgage-backed securities - or MBSs as they are often known - which are bundles of mortgages sold on a secondary market. When a borrower takes out a loan such as a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, a lender often bundles that loan with other loans into an MBS and then sells it to investors.
Mortgage rates are typically based on MBS prices.
"The biggest driver behind low mortgage rates is the Fed, as 30-year fixed rates have fallen about three-quarters of a percent since the Fed began buying up mortgage-backed securities in March," said Brian Koss, executive vice president of Mortgage Network. "But the final 'street price' of loans is being set by the ability of lenders to manage capacity, which has been challenging since the demand for refinancing has skyrocketed."
The Fed said in its statement that it would continue to purchase Treasurys and MBSs "at the current pace to sustain smooth market functioning and help foster accommodative financial conditions, thereby supporting the flow of credit to households and businesses."
While the pandemic has driven down mortgage rates, it has also made mortgages more difficult to obtain.
"There's still a lot of economic uncertainty tied to the pandemic, which has caused lenders to tighten up their loan criteria," Koss said. "As a result, higher risk loans - that is, loans with low credit scores, high debt ratios and low down-payments - are being priced higher than normal. In some cases, borrowers who might have qualified before the pandemic could not qualify today."
Bankrate.com, which puts out a weekly mortgage rate trend index, found nearly three-quarters of the experts it surveyed predict rates will remain about the same in the coming week.