At the start of the year, it looked like mortgage rates were headed nowhere but up. But lately, they have backslid.
According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average slipped to 2.96% with an average 0.6 point. Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. They are in addition to the interest rate. It was 2.98% a week ago and 3.26% a year ago. The 30-year fixed average has dropped in four of the past five weeks.
Freddie Mac, the federally chartered mortgage investor, aggregates rates from around 80 lenders across the country to come up with weekly national averages. It uses rates for high-quality borrowers with strong credit scores and large down payments. Because of the criteria, these rates are not available to every borrower.
The survey is based on home purchase mortgages, which means rates for refinances may be higher. The price adjustment for refinance transactions that went into effect in December is adding to the cost. The adjustment, which applies to all Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac refinances, is 0.5% of the loan amount. That works out to $1,500 on a $300,000 loan.
The 15-year fixed-rate average dipped to 2.3% with an average 0.6 point. It was 2.31% a week ago and 2.73% a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average rose to 2.7% with an average 0.3 point. It was 2.64% a week ago and 3.14% a year ago.
"Mortgage rates fell slightly again this week, pushing rates to their lowest level since mid-to-late February," said Matthew Speakman, a Zillow economist. "With few surprising economic data or pandemic-related developments this week, mortgage rates and the bond yields that tend to influence them saw little reason to move significantly over the past seven days."
But Speakman says investors' wait-and-see attitude may be coming to an end.
"This period of relative calm will be put to the test in the coming days," he said. "April employment figures and inflation data, two key gauges of the economy's path forward, are due this week, and stronger-than-expected readings of either - or both - reports will likely revert mortgage rates back upward," Speakman said.