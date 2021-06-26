After hovering below 3% for the past 2½ months, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate average crossed that hurdle this week.
According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average climbed to 3.02% with an average 0.7 point.
Freddie Mac, the federally chartered mortgage investor, aggregates rates from around 80 lenders across the country to come up with weekly national averages. It uses rates for high-quality borrowers with strong credit scores and large down payments. Because of the criteria, these rates are not available to every borrower.
The survey is based on home purchase mortgages, which means rates for refinances may be higher. The price adjustment for refinance transactions that went into effect in December is adding to the cost.
The 15-year fixed-rate average jumped to 2.34% with an average 0.7 point. It was 2.24% a week ago and 2.59% a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average inched up to 2.53% with an average 0.3 point. It was 2.52% a week ago and 3.08% a year ago.
"Mortgage rates jumped late last week in the immediate aftermath of recent statements from the Federal Reserve, before flattening in recent days," said Matthew Speakman, a Zillow economist. "Last week's Fed announcement that indicated the central bank anticipates two, 25-basis-point increases to their benchmark interest rates initially sent shockwaves through markets that previously hadn't expected any rate adjustments in that time frame."