After a volatile late summer and early fall, mortgage rates have been stuck in a holding pattern this winter.
According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average slipped to 3.1 percent with an average 0.7 point. A point is a fee paid to a lender equal to 1 percent of the loan amount. It is in addition to the interest rate. It was 3.11 percent a week ago and 2.71 percent a year ago.
Aside from the one week in November when it dropped to 2.98 percent, the 30-year fixed average has hovered around 3.1 percent for the past five weeks.
Freddie Mac, the federally chartered mortgage investor, aggregates rates from around 80 lenders across the country to come up with weekly national averages. The survey is based on home purchase mortgages. Rates for refinances may be different. It uses rates for high-quality borrowers with strong credit scores and large down payments. Because of the criteria, these rates are not available to every borrower.
The 15-year fixed-rate average dipped to 2.38 percent with an average 0.7 point. It was 2.39 percent a week ago and 2.26 percent a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average fell to 2.45 percent with an average 0.3 point. It was 2.49 percent a week ago and 2.79 percent a year ago.
"Mortgage rates have moved sideways over the last several weeks, fluctuating within a narrow range," Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist, said in a statement. "Going forward, the path that rates take will be directly impacted by more information about the Omicron variant as it is revealed and the overall trajectory of the pandemic."
The Federal Reserve meets next week, and investors will be watching closely. Chair Jerome H. Powell's recent comments before the Senate Banking Committee signaled the Fed may taper or reduce its asset purchases faster than expected. Its bond-buying program has kept mortgage rates low since early in the coronavirus pandemic.
"The central bank has been indicating that it may speed up its asset tapering and possibly resort to other changes in monetary policy to stem what looks to be a longer-lasting period of strong inflation," said George Ratiu, an economist at Realtor.com.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which sank to 1.35 percent last week, has been steadily climbing this week. It closed at 1.52 percent on Wednesday but hasn't recovered to where it was before Thanksgiving when it was 1.67 percent.
"As the omicron concerns unwind, the safe-haven trade into bonds has switched gears to a risk-on trade, with money rushing back into stocks," said Elizabeth Rose, sales manager at Mortgage300.
Bankrate.com, which puts out a weekly mortgage rate trend index, found nearly three-quarters of the experts it surveyed expect rates to head higher in the coming week.
"Inflation concerns will continue to dominate discussions in the financial markets," said James Sahnger, mortgage planner at C2 Financial. "With fears of omicron fading, we can focus on next week's Fed meeting and what direction and timeline Jerome Powell will be taking us with tapering."
Meanwhile, refinances fueled an upturn in mortgage applications last week. According to the latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association, the market composite index - a measure of total loan application volume - increased 2 percent from a week earlier. The purchase index was down 5 percent, but the refinance index jumped 9 percent. The refinance share of mortgage activity accounted for 63.9 percent of applications.
"Borrowers are continuing to act on these opportunities, but if rates trend higher as MBA is forecasting, the window of opportunity to refinance will continue to get smaller," Joel Kan, an MBA economist, said in a statement. "The purchase market was slower last week, with applications falling after four consecutive increases. Activity is still close to the highest level since March 2021, which is a positive sign as the year comes to an end. Purchase activity continues to be constrained by a lack of inventory, combined with rapid rates of home-price appreciation and mortgage rates higher than in 2020."