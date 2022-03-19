The days of record-low mortgage rates are over. Driven up by inflation and global conflict, the 30-year fixed average hit a high not seen since May 2019.
According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average jumped to 4.16% with an average 0.8 point. (A point is a fee paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. It is in addition to the interest rate.) It was 3.85% a week ago and 3.09% a year ago.
Freddie Mac, the federally chartered mortgage investor, aggregates rates from about 80 lenders across the country to come up with weekly national averages. The survey is based on home purchase mortgages. Rates for refinances may be different. It uses rates for high-quality borrowers with strong credit scores and large down payments. Because of the criteria, these rates are not available to every borrower.
The 15-year fixed-rate average climbed to 3.39% with an average 0.8 point. It was 3.09% a week ago and 2.4% a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average rose to 3.19% with an average 0.2 point. It was 2.97% a week ago and 2.79% a year ago.
"Mortgage rates already have risen substantially in advance of [the Federal Reserve] meeting," said Holden Lewis, home and mortgage expert at NerdWallet. "But mortgages still have room to move upward, as the central bank is expected to raise short-term rates several more times this year."
The Federal Reserve met this week and on Wednesday was expected to announce an increase in its benchmark rate by a quarter percentage point, the first increase in the federal funds rate in more than three years. The news came too late to be factored into Freddie Mac's survey, which was done earlier in the week. The Fed does not set mortgage rates, but its decisions influence them.
"The Fed's rate-raising campaign will affect homebuyers, homeowners and even home sellers, too," Lewis said. "Homebuyers might have to shop at lower price ranges to adjust for their reduced buying power. Homeowners will find that the interest rates and minimum payments on home equity lines of credit will go up. And home sellers will want to make sure that when buyers make offers, they can afford the monthly payments at current rates, which may be higher than when they got preapproved a few weeks earlier."
The Mortgage Bankers Association is now forecasting the 30-year fixed mortgage rate, the most popular home loan product, to rise to around 4.5% this year.
"Mortgage rates have been exceptionally volatile in recent weeks, given the profound uncertainties both with respect to the geopolitical situation and monetary policy," said Mike Fratantoni, MBA's chief economist. "Hopefully, the Fed's actions and explanations can help to reduce the policy uncertainty, which would then diminish some of the current volatility."
Bankrate.com, which puts out a weekly mortgage rate trend index, found the experts it surveyed nearly evenly divided on where rates are headed in the coming week. Half of them said rates would go up, 40% said they would go down and the remainder said they would remain about the same.