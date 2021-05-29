'My back is against the wall'

DECATUR, Ill. - Shane Hartman figured that giving away badly needed rental assistance in a city battered by the pandemic recession would be relatively easy. But five months after his nonprofit was tapped by city officials to hand out more than half a million dollars in federal aid, he had distributed only $44,772, and had helped just 21 families.
The problem wasn't a lack of need. Decatur's unemployment rate hovered around 10%, compared to about 6% nationally. Hartman heard regularly from people who were months behind on their rent and desperate for help. But too many of those who came to his office seeking aid gave up before completing the eight-page application that required dozens, and in a few cases hundreds, of pages of financial documents.
By early May, a pile of more than 50 half-finished application packets sat on his desk.
"I would love to have a conversation with someone who wrote these rules and ask them: 'Do you realize how hard you've made it to spend this money?' " Hartman said. " 'Do you get it? They can't. There's no way.' "
The money Hartman hasn't been able to spend was part of the initial $4 trillion flood of aid approved by Congress in the spring of 2020. About $5 billion went to rental and utility assistance programs. More recently, Congress added another $46.5 billion in rental assistance - a sum almost as big as the Department of Housing and Urban Development's annual budget.
Housing and consumer advocates say the money has been slow to reach renters and landlords - though there's no good estimate for how much has gotten in the hands of people who need it.
Some of the delay is due to the magnitude of the task, which relies on more than 700 local partners to vet applicants and pass out the aid. "We've been standing up a new national infrastructure for preventing evictions and we're building it at warp speed," said a senior Treasury official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the internal dynamics of the program.
On Friday, the Treasury Department said it had distributed $6.1 billion to on-the-ground partners in the past two weeks. The challenge has been getting that money into the hands of renters and landlords. In some cases, it has been hard for cash-strapped cities to build the capacity to spend the money quickly. A lack of clear guidance from Washington caused some grantees to develop "burdensome application requirements," which have increased processing times and limited participation, according to a March report from the Government Accountability Office.
To fix that roadblock, the Biden administration in May put out new guidance urging local partners to allow applicants in some instances to self-attest to hardships, rather than providing written proof. For example, renters living in an impoverished census tract might not have to produce pay stubs or tax returns proving they meet the program's income thresholds.
But only about 155 of the 364 programs tracked by the National Low Income Housing Coalition have adopted the less burdensome standards. "Big systems take time [to change]," said the senior Treasury official. Some states such as Texas, North Carolina and Alaska have moved quickly to spend rental assistance money.
But so far, the new guidance has not made much of a difference in Decatur. Hartman emailed the new Biden rules to local HUD officials, but was told they applied only to the new Treasury funds that are just coming online, not the HUD funds from early 2020.
The upshot for Hartman: He still had $467,038 in rental assistance that was proving almost impossible to spend. He plucked an unfinished rental assistance application from his growing pile and dialed the cellphone number on the form. He was trying to reach 49-year-old Toni Snipes, who owed more than $4,000 in back rent and electric bills.
"Is this a bad moment?" asked Hartman, who could hear a rustling in the background.
For now, Snipes was just another harried, stressed-out voice on the phone; someone desperately in need of the aid that Hartman could not seem to share. He ran through the documents missing from her application: her past six months of pay stubs, her tax returns and something he could use to prove her loss of income was caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Then he noticed a problem.
The easiest way to prove a loss of income due to the pandemic is a letter from an employer confirming that the person seeking aid had been laid off. Snipes's last job was for a temp agency and Hartman knew from experience that they almost never signed such letters. He hung up the phone and dropped Snipes's application back on the pile.
"This is going to be another tough one," he said.