Navigating housing discrimination when purchasing a home

A decade ago, George Willborn, a Black radio personality and comedian, reached a tentative deal to buy a $1.7 million, 8,000-square-foot house in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood.
But the White sellers refused to sign the contract, he said, even though Willborn had made the highest offer.
Willborn and his wife filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The seller's agent told investigators that the seller preferred not to sell to a Black family, according to court records.
HUD charged the sellers, their agent and brokerage with racial discrimination, finding reasonable cause in accordance with the Fair Housing Act of 1968. The seller settled with Willborn by paying an undisclosed sum while denying wrongdoing.
"It was just a shock that in this day and age, racism [could] be so blatant," Willborn said in an interview with The Washington Post. "This happens to Black people all the time, but there are a lot of times when they don't have the means to fight it."
The sellers and their agent did not respond to inquiries from The Washington Post. The agent's brokerage has since been acquired by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, and the agent is not affiliated with that firm.
Diane Glass, chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago, said in a statement: "Our mission is to help more people experience homeownership - all people. And we are painfully aware that our industry has fallen short of that at times. Ensuring that Fair Housing rules are followed and actively working to identify and end discrimination is the only way forward for real estate. We recognize the role we play in housing access and take the responsibility seriously. We are committed to consistent, proactive work in order to fulfill our mission."
During her confirmation hearing in January for secretary of housing and urban development, then-Rep. Marcia L. Fudge (D-Ohio) said her priorities included eliminating housing discrimination and increasing Black homeownership.
The problem, though, is that many alleged incidents of racism are hard to identify and harder to prove, experts say.
So, what can you do if you're a buyer or renter who suspects you might be a victim of housing discrimination?
First, experts say, look for telltale signs: being put off when trying to view homes in neighborhoods where you're a minority; being shown homes exclusively in neighborhoods where you're in the majority; or having your application delayed and being told someone else has snagged the property.
Second, familiarize yourself with local and federal fair housing laws and take steps to build a case by documenting the alleged discrimination. And third, obtain legal representation - either a lawyer or a housing advocacy organization - to investigate your complaint and/or negotiate on your behalf.
"It might be hard for somebody to articulate and recognize it immediately," said Kate Scott, executive director of the Equal Rights Center in Washington. But it usually starts with "a bad feeling about what's going on."
29,000 complaints
In 2019, roughly 29,000 complaints were lodged with local and state authorities, HUD and the Justice Department charging housing discrimination, according to the National Fair Housing Alliance (NFHA). This tally is roughly 7% below the record number of complaints logged in 2018, when filings were at their highest since the alliance started tracking the statistics in the mid-1990s.
That same year, nearly 16.5% of the complaints alleged racism, a share second only to claims of disability bias. The alliance cautions, however, that the true number of housing discrimination incidents may be much higher as most cases are hard to identify and document. Most victims feel powerless or fear retaliation and, thus, eschew reporting their experiences, the alliance says.
"One of the characteristics of discrimination in the marketplace today is that it can be very subtle," said Morgan Williams, general counsel at the NFHA. "It has been referred to as revolving-door discrimination or discrimination in which a housing service provider may welcome a prospective housing consumer into their office, shake their hand and show them the door."
Mortgage lenders, for instance, may repeatedly ask Black home shoppers for the same information while processing their loan applications. Agents might only show certain neighborhoods to African American buyers in a process known as "steering." HUD, as well as a number of housing organizations, publish warnings and reports about such discriminatory actions.
Yet as an individual experiencing these situations, it may be hard to decipher whether racial bias lies at their core. As a single customer, experts say, there is seldom a base to compare how others are treated.
According to a 2019 report by the National Association of Realtors, 13% of Black home buyers had their mortgage applications rejected, mainly because of their debt-to-income ratio. Only 5% of White mortgage requesters faced refusals, a third of them reporting debt-to-income qualifications as the reason.
Black house hunters are more likely to have lower median incomes, more debt and worse credit scores than their White peers, according to the National Association of Realtors.
When they become homeowners, they still play catch-up - they have less equity in their residences but that equity makes up most of their overall wealth, a 2017 analysis by Pew Research shows.
"The racial wealth gap plays so much into that," said Parker Gilkesson, a policy analyst at the Center for Law and Social Policy in Washington.
At about $170,000, the net worth of the average White family is roughly 10 times larger than that of a Black family, according to the Brookings Institution.
In a June report, the Urban Institute summarized multiple studies showing that the racial wealth divide would narrow if the homeownership rate was equalized. The Black homeownership rate grew almost 4% year-over-year to roughly 46.5% in the third quarter of 2020. Yet it still lags behind the share of White homeowners, which is 76%, according to the Census Bureau.