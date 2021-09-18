Pandemic gives dining room mixed-use purpose

The formal dining room, long considered a symbol of wealth and privilege, has been the subject of much debate over the past 30 years. Some declared it dead, a relic of a bygone era when families sat down together each night for a home-cooked meal. Others clung to it as a place to welcome friends and family for holiday meals. All the while, American families turned toward eating in more informal spaces in the kitchen or - gasp - in front of the TV or on the go.
Then the pandemic hit and families who still had dining rooms began reclaiming that space for home offices or classrooms as people worked, learned and did most of their recreation from home. That put the formal dining room in the spotlight, and now people are pondering the new role it might play in our homes and lives.
Will it revert to its intended purpose? Will it become the new family hub? The answer may be yes to both. "We need to think about how to make the formal dining room the little black dress of rooms," says Bethesda, Md., interior designer Marika Meyer, "a place we can dress up or down, as needed."
The coronavirus pandemic is a defining moment in the history of interior design, forcing us to reconsider how our homes function and whether the open-plan concept that has dominated the landscape for so many years is still viable. The dining room plays a big part in answering those questions.
"The pandemic taught people the importance of not having all these open spaces," says Los Angeles designer Timothy Corrigan, who's been called back by clients to retrofit homes to include more separate spaces. As lockdown set in, folks scrambled for seclusion. Basements, breakfast nooks and backyards were enlisted in the quest for privacy, but the formal dining room, with its table an ideal work surface and its four walls offering a defined personal space, proved to be prime real estate, particularly if it had a door.
Open-plan homes were the solution for modern living, reaching a zenith in the 1990s, helped in part by HGTV shows that celebrated the great-room concept. Anchored by an aspirational kitchen, the open plan purported to make cooking, talking, parenting and even cleaning easier. At the same time, a revival of mid-century style sent fussy china cabinets and old-fashioned wainscoting to the curb. Formal dining rooms were becoming obsolete, and even homes that had them hosted little more than piles of unread mail. But the pandemic has changed that, and the formal dining room is getting another look.
"People are used to using the room in other ways now," says designer Max Sinsteden of New York- and Houston-based Olasky & Sinsteden. And with that comes the freedom to tailor the room to our needs, be it a mini great room or a traditional dining space.
So, what might this new iteration of the mixed-use formal dining room look like? Designers have lots of ideas.
For Catherine Olasky, Sinsteden's Houston-based firm partner, a year-plus of having her own dining table set half for school and half for eating inspired a complete rethinking of the room. "I'm redoing it with a suite of upholstered furniture to make it more of a sitting room, with a pedestal table for six," she says. There's precedent for the sitting-dining room combo, especially in Scandinavian countries where daylight is short. Dining room illustrations from the 19th century often show sofas and small worktables near the windows to make the most of natural light.
In a similar vein, designer Lynn Kloythanomsup of Landed Interiors & Homes gave San Francisco artist Michelle L. Morby a dining room that could double as a studio. "There's the big table where she can spread out, plenty of circulation room, and a banquette and table near the window," she says.
"I wanted my dining room to be more than a formal place for meals," says Morby. "The farm table is from the 1820s, and it's a perfect size for bigger drawings or drawing with friends. And the nook was created for the intimate conversations one has during a dinner party, the kind of catch-ups one has to connect heart-to-heart, or something you don't want to share with the whole table." It's also become Morby's favorite spot for morning coffee, and her dog's favorite spot for a nap.
These hybrid spaces offer the best of both worlds, which Kesha Franklin, the New Jersey-based designer behind New York firm Halden Interiors, thinks is a smart option as we continue to grapple with the pandemic. "There's still the 'but' aspect," she says. "People are excited to be out, but we still need to move with caution. Most homeowners are thinking along the lines of, 'If we have to go back to working from home, we're prepared now.' That's why the design industry exploded during the pandemic. People weren't prepared."
Even with a home office, Franklin's work spilled over to the dining table, and her husband, hip-hop DJ and producer Clark Kent, set up shop in the sunroom for Instagram Live performances. "We all conformed because we had to," Franklin says, "but no one wants that." It's the conforming, though, that gave us a crash course in how to make our homes support us.
"The reality is, yes, you can have a sofa in the dining room. Yes, you can have a desk at the end of the dining room," says Sinsteden. But he is also quick to highlight another reality: the health benefits of sitting down to the table for meals. After talking with a nutritionist, Sinsteden gained better insight into "how sitting down and putting your phone away will recenter you, and how good it is for our bodies to eat with intent," he says. "And I love to set a table!" he adds. Creating beautiful tablescapes for dinners with his husband helped brighten tough times over the past 18 months. "Our dining rituals intensified, and it's been the saving grace of the pandemic," he says. "It creates routine and acknowledges the end of the day."