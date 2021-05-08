Pandemic spurs home relocations to be closer to family

Sandy Kramer had never planned to return to Massachusetts. For the past 17 years, Kramer, 71, a retired medical librarian, and her late husband lived in Tucson, Ariz. There, she said, she had a community of like-minded friends who shared her interests in travel, quilting and antique-button collecting. And then the pandemic hit.
"My daughter, Jennie, called me, and she was telling me that it was very stressful for them because of the children," Kramer said. Jennie Gordon and her husband, Seth, were working full time in Franklin, Mass., and were trying to negotiate care for their two young children, ages 6 and 8. "So I said: 'You know what? I'm retired now,' " Kramer said. "I'm going to get on a plane."
Kramer, who is originally from Brookline, Mass., came to Franklin for an extended stay with the family. The stay, she said, was meant to be temporary, but after extending her trip multiple times, she decided to uproot her Tucson life and return to Massachusetts for good. Now, the Gordons are adding an 800-square-foot, one-bedrom, one-bathrom "in-law" dwelling onto their 3,100-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bathroom home so Kramer can have her own space. In January, Kramer sold her 2,300-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bathroom Tucson home, as well as many of her belongings.
The move, Kramer said, developed organically from the experience of reconnecting with family. Her siblings and mother are still in Massachusetts, and when she returned, "it made me realize how important it was to be with family."
Kramer's experience is not an outlier. According to a recent YouGov survey conducted by Miro, an online collaborative whiteboard platform, proximity to friends and family is a driving reason for relocation. Of the 1,000 survey participants, 40 percent said being closer to relatives was their primary reason for relocation. Thirty-four percent of those surveyed said they would probably relocate if remote work were to become permanent in their companies.
Adding to that data, the 2020 United Van Lines Migration Study established that 40% of Americans who moved last year did so for a new job or transfer - down from 50% in 2019 - while 27% moved to be closer to family, "which is significantly up over prior years." With the traditional workplace changing, and traveling to see relatives a complex situation in the pandemic, people from around the country are moving with the express purpose of being closer to family members. For many, these moves are not temporary.
Wrapping up year overseas
Moving was permanent for Unique Michael, who had been traveling abroad for about a year when the pandemic called him home. Michael, 29, who works as a creative and technical copywriter for Alpine IQ, had planned to wrap up his year abroad with a home purchase in Brooklyn. Faced with a world in flux, he abruptly changed course, moving to Mobile, Ala., to live with his mother, Sharmila Michael. Michael was compelled to return, he said, because his mother, a pharmacist, was on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.
"It was this really big kind of wake-up call for me," he said of the pandemic. He realized, he said, "how selfish I was," and that he should return home to make sure his mother was OK. He decided to "find a way to make my advertising career work while also being here for my mom, and supporting her through a pandemic, and not just finding a job and jumping ship and treating my mom like an island."
Michael chose to put down roots in Mobile. In October, he and his mother purchased a 2,400 square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bathroom home together. The move, he said, has been for the better. "We have a real relationship, and it's something that I wouldn't trade for the world," he said. "If a company offered me six figures to go off and live somewhere else right now, I'd say no."
'Reponsible thing to do'
Dan Schawbel also embraced the permanence of a move to be near family. Schawbel, 37, the managing partner of Workplace Intelligence, had signed a lease on an apartment on New York's Upper East Side when his plans were interrupted last winter. He grew up in Newton, Mass., but had spent the past few years living in various locations. His lease on the 630-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment was only two months old when he relocated to his parents' 1,880 square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bathroom Massachusetts apartment, for a stay that lasted seven months.
"It felt like the safe and responsible thing to do," he said.
After more than a half-year at his parents' apartment, Schawbel decided not to return to New York, opting instead to move to an 850-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment in Dedham, Mass., just 20 minutes away from them. That move, he said, was made in the interest of his relationships and mental well-being.
"Parents and family are symbols of safety and security," he said. "If I'm alone in New York, or wherever else, and I don't have that type of access and support system, I feel less safe and secure." Part of that safety, from Schawbel's perspective, concerns combating the anxiety and mental health pitfalls surrounding isolation.