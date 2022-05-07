Unsurprisingly, the spike in home values meant that property tax collections increased in 2021, compared with 2020, according to information compiled and analyzed by Attom, a real estate data analysis firm.
Attom's researchers reviewed property tax data for nearly 87 million homes in the United States and found that $328 billion was levied, up 1.6% from the $323 billion in 2020. Despite the price increases on homes in 2021, this was the smallest rise in property tax bills over the past years and down from the 5.4% increase between 2019 and 2020.
The discrepancy between the home price increase of 16% in 2021 from 2020 and the much smaller increase in property tax bills is likely a reflection of the lag in tax assessments, according to Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom. In other words, homeowners may see their property taxes rise higher in 2022.
The average tax bill on single-family homes in the United States increased at the smallest rate in the past five years, up 1.8% from $3,719 in 2020 to $3,785 in 2021. The effective tax rate, which refers to the average annual property tax expressed as a percentage of the average estimated market value of homes, was 0.9% in 2021, down from 1.1% in 2020. Because home values rose much more quickly than tax rates, the effective tax rate declined.
In 74% of the 220 metro areas analyzed by Attom, the increase in the average property tax bill was higher than the national average of 1.8%.
In New Jersey, the average single-family home tax was $9,476 in 2021, the highest in the nation. Other states among the top five highest include Connecticut ($7,464), Massachusetts ($6,777), New Hampshire ($6,698) and New York ($6,617).
The state with the smallest average tax bill was West Virginia at $901 in 2021. Other states among the five with the lowest property tax bills included Alabama ($905), Arkansas ($1,195), Mississippi ($1,243) and Louisiana at $1,248.