Redfin: Relocation a top priority among more Americans

RESTLESS IN SEATTLE: The Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington, housing market is the largest housing market in the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest, with more than 4 million residents and counting. The median home price in Seattle was $750,000 in February and the median home price in Tacoma was $337,940. Many people were priced out of the city market, making Seattle one of the top U.S. cities that are losing residents in search of affordable housing. Real Window Creative/Shutterstock/Town News